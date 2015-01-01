पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:छोटे पंडाल और मंडप में की जा सकती है काली पूजा, सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर पटाखा फोड़ने पर रहेगा प्रतिबंध: डीसी

धनबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डाल के आसपास किसी तरह का मेला का आयोजन, फूड स्टॉल लगाने नहीं दिया जाएगा

गृह, कारा एवं आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग के दिशानिर्देश के आलोक में डीसी उमा शंकर सिंह ने वैश्विक महामारी से बचाव और नियंत्रण को लेकर दीपावली और काली पूजा का गाइड लाइन जारी किया है। डीसी का कहना है कि दीपावली के अवसर पर सार्वजनिक स्थान पर पटाखा फोड़ने पर पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंध रहेगा। निजी स्थानों पर पटाखे फोड़ने के संबंध में नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल, प्रिंसिपल बेंच नई दिल्ली के आदेश के अनुसार अलग आदेश जारी किया जाएगा।

परंपरा के अनुसार पूजा समिति छोटे पंडाल या मंडप बनाकर काली पूजा का आयोजन कर सकते हैं। परंतु पंडाल या मंडप को चारों ओर से बैरिकेड करना होगा। बैरिकेड पंडाल के अंदर आयोजक सहित कुल 15 लोगों को ही उपस्थित रहने की अनुमति रहेगी। आम लोगों का पंडाल के अंदर प्रवेश पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा। काली पूजा एवं दीपावली के दौरान किसी प्रकार का सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम, प्रसाद व भोग का वितरण नहीं होगा। किसी प्रकार का निमंत्रण पत्र, सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रम, पंडाल का उद्घाटन पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा।

7 बजे से रात्रि 9 बजे तक 55 डेसिबल में बजा सकते हैं लाउडस्पीकर पर आरती

डीसी ने कहा कि गाइड लाइन के तहत मंत्रोच्चार, पाठ, आरती के लिए सुबह 7 बजे से रात्रि 9 बजे तक 55 डेसिबल तक के पब्लिक ऐड्रेस सिस्टम व लाउडस्पीकर उपयोग करने की अनुमति रहेगी। टेप, ऑडियो, डिजिटल रिकॉर्डिंग का कोई प्रसारण नहीं होगा। पंडाल के आसपास किसी तरह का मेला का आयोजन, फूड स्टॉल लगाने नहीं दिया जाएगा।

साेशल डिस्टेंस का अनुपालन अनिवार्य

डीसी ने कहा कि काली पूजा काे लेकर पूरी तरह से साेशल डिस्टेंस का अनुपालन करेंगे। श्रद्धालु बैरिकेडिंग के बाहर से मास्क लगाकर तथा 2 गज की दूरी का पालन करते हुए दर्शन कर सकेंगे। श्रद्धालुओं के बीच दूरी का पालन सुनिश्चित करने के लिए आयोजकों को 6 फीट के अंतराल पर घेरा बनाकर स्थान चिह्नित करना होगा।

