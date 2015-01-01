पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:काेयला सचिव ने की अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक, काेयले का आयात कम करने के लिए उत्पादन बढ़ाएं- सचिव

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • काेयले का उत्पादन बढ़ाकर हमें आयात पर निर्धरता कम करने की जरूरत है, ताकि विदेशी मुद्रा की बचत हाे सके
  • 2024 तक 1 बिलियन टन काेयला उत्पादन करने के लिए याेजनाबद्ध तरीके से काम करने पर बल दिया

काेयले का आयात कम करने और विदेशी मुद्रा की बचत के लिए काेयला सचिव अनिल कुमार जैन ने शुक्रवार काे काेल इंडिया एवं उसकी अनुषंगी कंपनियाें के अलावा निजी कंपनियाें तथा हार्डकाेक उद्यमियाें के साथ वेबिनार के माध्यम से बैठक की। बैठक में सचिव ने उत्पादन बढ़ाने व आयत कम करने पर अधिकारियाें एवं उद्यमियाें से सुझाव मांगा। सचिव ने कहा कि देश में काेयला का विशाल भंडार है। इसके लिए सही ढंग से उत्खनन करने की जरूरत है।

काेयले का उत्पादन बढ़ाकर हमें आयात पर निर्धरता कम करने की जरूरत है, ताकि विदेशी मुद्रा की बचत हाे सके। उन्हाेंने 2024 तक 1 बिलियन टन काेयला उत्पादन करने के लिए याेजनाबद्ध तरीके से काम करने पर बल दिया। वेबिनार का आयाेजन भारत सरकार के एमएसएमई (माइक्रो, स्माल एंड मीडियम इंटरप्राइजेज) विभाग की ओर से किया गया था। बैठक में काेल इंडिया की सभी अनुषंगी इकाइयाें के अलावा, टाटा टिस्काे, अडानी समेत कई अन्य निजी कंपनियाें के साथ हार्डकाेक उद्यमी शामिल थे।

हार्डकाेक उद्यमियाें की मांग

वेबिनार में इंडस्ट्रीज एंड काॅमर्स एसाेसिएशन की ओर से उद्यमियाें ने हार्डकाेक उद्याेग की समस्याओं से अवगत कराते हुए कहा कि सरकार ने ध्यान नहीं दिया ताे जिला में हार्डकाेक उद्याेग नहीं बचेगा। उद्यमी अमितेष सहाय ने अपनी बात रखते हुए कहा कि जिले में संचालित हार्डकाेक उद्याेग काे 36.13 मिलियन टन काेयले की जरूरत है। बीसीसीएल इसे पूरा नहीं कर पाती है। पहले एफएसए के तहत काेयला मिलता था, जिसे बंद कर आक्शन से लेने के लिए बाध्य किया जा रहा। उन्हाेंने काेयला उठाव में बीसीसीसी द्वारा सहयाेग नहीं किए जाने की भी बात कही। कोयला मंत्रालय के निदेशक मुकेश चौधरी ने हार्डकाेक उद्यमियाें के प्रस्ताव काे केंद्र सरकार के समक्ष रखने का आश्वासन दिया। बैठक में कोयला मंत्रालय के निदेशक मुकेश चौधरी, एमएसएमई निदेशक पवन कुमार गुप्ता, उप निदेशक सुजीत कुमार, कोल इंडिया से राजेश मिश्र आदि माैजूद थे।

