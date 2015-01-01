पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना काल:आईआईटी के शाेध पर सीसीएमबी हैदराबाद की मुहर काेटिंग के बाद कपड़ाें पर नहीं टिकता काेराेना वायरस

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • अब ताजा ईजाद के पेटेंट व पब्लिकेशन प्रक्रिया में जुटा आईआईटी आईएसएम

सेंटर फाॅर सेल्यूलर एंड माॅलेक्यूलर बायाेलाॅजी (सीसीएमबी) हैदराबाद ने अपने वायरस टेस्टिंग में आईआईटी आईएसएम के उस शाेध पर मुहर लगा दी है, जिसमें खास काेटिंग के बाद कपड़े का एंटी वायरल हाेने का दावा किया गया था। सीसीएमबी ने जांच में पाया है कि काेटिंग के बाद कपड़े पर काेराेना वायरस नहीं टिकता है। टेस्ट में सुखद रिजल्ट मिलने के बाद अब संस्थान पेटेंट और पब्लिकेशन प्रक्रिया की तैयारी में जुट गया है। निदेशक प्राे राजीव शेखर ने बताया कि एक कंपनी ने इस खास टेक्नाेलाॅजी को लेने की इच्छा जताई है।

बता दें कि काेविड-19 के संक्रमण से बचने के लिए काेविड अस्पतालाें में स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों काे नियमित ताैर पर पीपीई किट बदलनी पड़ती है। अब संभावना जताई जा रही है कि पीपीई किट भी ऐसी काेटिंग से एंटी वायरल हाे जाएगी। उसे बार-बार बदलने की जरूरत नहीं हाेगी। इस शाेध की केंद्रीय मंत्री पीयूष गाेयल पहले ही तारीफ कर चुके हैं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के‌ सोशल मीडिया एकाउंट में इसकी चर्चा की गई है।

99% वायरस खत्म कर देता है सिल्वर नैनाे पार्टिकल्स- एक कंपनी ने टेक्नोलॉजी खरीदने की जताई इच्छा

प्राे आदित्य कुमार ने बताया कि काेटिंग के बाद कपड़े पर वायरस आता ही नहीं है। सामने वाले के छींकने या खांसने पर भी वायरस काेटेड कपड़े के नजदीक नहीं आता है। फिर भी किसी माध्यम से वायरस सतह पर अा भी जाता है ताे कुछ ही देर में कपड़े में माैजूद सिल्वर नैनाे पार्टिकल्स उसे खत्म कर देता है। टेस्ट में सामने आया है कि सिल्वर नैनाे पार्टिकल्स 99 प्रतिशत वायरस काे खत्म कर रहा है। काेटिंग के कारण वायरस आता भी नहीं है।

सूती समेत सभी तरह के कपड़ों पर टिकेगी कोटिंग

खास काेटिंग का ईजाद करने वाले संस्थान के प्राध्यापक प्राे आदित्य कुमार ने बताया कि सीसीएमबी ने अपनी जांच में शाेध काे सही ठहराया है। काेटिंग से कपड़ा एंटी वायरल हाे जाता है। सीसीएमबी काे कपड़े के दाे सैंपल भेजे गए थे, जिसमें एक में काेई काेटिंग नहीं थी जबकि दूसरे में काेटिंग थी। जांच में पाया गया कि काेविड-19 वायरस काेटिंग किए कपड़े में नहीं टिकता है। काेटिंग सूती सहित सभी तरह के कपड़ाें पर कर सकते हैं।

पहले ही हाे चुकी है ईजाद की बैक्टीरियल व फंगल टेस्टिंग
प्राे आदित्य ने बताया कि सिल्वर नैनाे पार्टिकल्स में बैक्टीरिया काे भी खत्म करने की क्षमता हाेती है। बैक्टीरिया और फंगल की टेस्टिंग पहले ही किया जा चुका है। काेशिश है कि कपड़े के अलावा बाकी सतहाें पर भी काेटिंग की जाए। इस तरह की हाइड्रोफोबिक कोटिंग धातु, लकड़ी पर भी करके देख चुके हैं, लेकिन उसकी वायरस टेस्टिंग नहीं हुई है। टेस्टिंग सीसीएमबी जैसी खास लैब में ही हाेती है।

