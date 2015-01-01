पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विद्युत:दिवाली में 50 मेगावाट तक बढ़ा लाेड, शाम में लोडशेडिंग, अधिकारी बोले- खपत बढ़ी, पर बिजली पहले जितनी ही मिल रही

धनबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • चीरागाेड़ा फीडर में बुधवार काे खराबी आ जाने की वजह से 8 घंटे बिजली सप्लाई बाधित रही

रोशनी के त्योहार दीपावली नजदीक आने के साथ ही घराें-प्रतिष्ठानाें पर रंग-बिरंगी लाइटें नजर आने लगी हैं। हालांकि, इससे शहर में बिजली सप्लाई की स्थिति खराब हाेने लगी है। बिजली की खपत में 40 से 50 मेगावाट की बढ़ाेतरी हुई है और इसी वजह से बिजली निगम ने लोडशेडिंग शुरू कर दी है। शाम में 5 बजे के बाद हर एक घंटे में शहर के अलग-अलग फीडरों से 15 मिनट से आधे घंटे तक के लिए बिजली कटौती की जा रही है। दाे दिनाें से ऐसा किया जा रहा है।

बिजली वितरण निगम के अधिकारी कहते हैं कि शाम में हर जगह रंग-बिरंगी लाइटें जल रही हैं और इसी से लाेड बढ़ रहा है। शहर में आम दिनाें में सुचारू सप्लाई के लिए 230 मेगावाट की जरूरत हाेती है। दीपावली के दाैरान खपत 40 से 50 मेगावाट बढ़ गई है, लेकिन उतनी बिजली नहीं मिल रही।

इधर, चीरागाेड़ा फीडर में खराबी से 8 घंटे बंद रही सप्लाई
चीरागाेड़ा फीडर में बुधवार काे खराबी आ जाने की वजह से 8 घंटे बिजली सप्लाई बाधित रही। जेबीवीएनएल के अधिकारियाें ने बताया कि दिन के 10 बजे अचानक फीडर सिंगल फेज हाे गया, जिससे सप्लाई बंद हाे गई। मरम्मत के बाद शाम 6 बजे बिजली आपूर्ति बहाल की गई। इस दाैरान माडा काॅलाेनी, प्रेम नगर, चीरागाेड़ा, श्मशान राेड, प्राेफेसर काॅलाेनी, विनाेद नगर, दामाेदरपुर, जेसी मल्लिक राेड आदि इलाकाें में बिजली कटी रही।

