जमकर की नोरबाजी:सरकारी संस्थाओं का निजीकरण करने के विराेध में वामपंथी माेर्चा ने किया प्रदर्शन

धनबाद6 घंटे पहले
निजीकरण के विराेध में वामपंथी मोर्चा ने मंगलवार काे रणधीर वर्मा चाैक पर प्रदर्शन किया। इससे पहले जिला परिषद मैदान से रैली निकाली गई। रेली हटिया माेड़ हाेते हुए रणधीर वर्मा चाैक पहुंची। वक्ताओं ने कहा कि, भारतीय जीवन बीमा निगम, रेल उद्योग तथा कोयला उद्योग आदि देश की अर्थव्यवस्था की रीढ़ है।

केंद्र सरकार द्वारा इस संपत्ति को देसी, विदेशी पूंजीपतियों के हाथों सौंपने की कवायद काे जनता और मजदूर वर्ग बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगा। संयुक्त ट्रेड यूनियनों के आह्वान पर 26 नवंबर की देशव्यापी हड़ताल व किसान विरोधी कानूनों के खिलाफ 27 नवंबर के आंदोलन को सफल बनाएंगे। माैके पर गोपीकांत बख्शी, सुरेश प्रसाद गुप्ता, कृष्णा सिंह, राणा चटराज, शिवबालक, सपन मांजी, लीलामयी, नागेंद्र थे।

