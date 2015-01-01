पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्यसमिति गठित:तीन माह के इंतजार के बाद ग्रामीण भाजपा जिला कमेटी की सूची जारी

धनबाद10 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

तीन माह के इंतजार के बाद प्रदेश कमेटी की और से सोमवार को भाजपा ग्रामीण जिला कार्यसमिति की सूची जारी कर दी गई। जिलास्तर पर संगठन को दो भागाें में इसी साल विभक्त किया गया था। जिसके बाद ग्रामीण स्तर पर स्वतंत्र रूप से पहली बार अलग कमेटी की घोषणा की गई। भाजपा नेताओं की मानें तो एक से दो दिन में भाजपा महानगर कमेटी की भी घोषणा हो जाएगी। ग्रामीण जिला कमेटी में 6 उपाध्यक्ष, दो महामंत्री के अलावे 6 मंत्री बनाए गए हैं।

भाजपा ग्रामीण कमेटी की सूची

ज्ञानरंजन सिन्हा अध्यक्ष, रामनारायण भगत, जयप्रकाश सिंह, नंद लाल अग्रवाल, घनश्याम ग्राेवर, रानी केराई एवं रमेश महताे काे उपाध्यक्ष बनाया गया। निताई रजवार और दिनेश कुमार सिंह काे महामंत्री की जिम्मेवारी दी गई है, जबकि अनिल यादव, संजय महताे, कविता बर्णवाल, दीपा दास, अमर मंडल और फिराेज दत्ता काे मंत्री बनाया गया।

पीयूष तिवारी काेषाध्यक्ष, रतिरंजन गिरि एवं विपिन दाॅ काे जिला मीडिया प्रभारी तथा सुरजीत चंद्र, सपन ओझा काे साेशल मीडिया प्रभारी मनाया गया। कमेटी में 52 लाेगाें काे जिला कार्यसमिति का सदस्य बनाया गया है। इसके अलावे 16 लाेगाें काे विशेष आमंत्रित सदस्य और सांसद, विधायक समेत अन्य काे स्थाई आमंत्रित सदस्य बनाया गया।

प्रखंड, मंडल अध्यक्ष की सूची जारी

जिलाध्यक्ष ज्ञानरंजन सिन्हा ने प्रखंड एवं मंडल अध्यक्षाें की सूची जारी की। उन्हाेंने बताया कि बेनागाेडिया मंडल के लिए राजेश बाउरी काे अध्यक्ष बनाया गया। इसी तरह वृहस्पति पासवान काे निरसा, गाेपाल मरांडी काे केलियासाेल, बापी दे काे पंचेत, बाम्पी सेन गुप्ता काे चिरकुंडा, रंजीत माेदी एग्यारकुंड, जयशंकर सिंह मैथन, सुजीत चाैधरी बरवाअड्डा, अजय गिरि गाेविंदपुर पश्चित, सुबाेध सिंह गाेविंदपुर पूर्वी, आशीष मुखर्जी बलियापुर पूर्वी, मंटु रवानी बलियापुर पश्चिम, अरविंद पाठक सिंदरी, समीर साव पूर्वी टुंडी, अवध किशाेर चाैधरी टुंडी, रंजीत सिंह राजगंज, आशुताेष पाल ताेपचांची और सुनील मंडल काे गाेमाे मंडल का अध्यक्ष बनाया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंएक्टिव केस के मामले में भारत 7वें नंबर पर पहुंचा; यहां अब 4.78% मरीज, 93.74% लोग ठीक हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें