पोल खुली:साक्षरता विभाग के आंकड़े ही खोल रहे हैं पोल, जिले के 1798 बच्चे नहीं जाते हैं स्कूल, इनमें 1136 बेटियां शामिल

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • हालांकि स्कूल नहीं जाने वाले बच्चाें की वास्तविक संख्या जानने काे लेकर साेमवार से हाउसहाेल्ड सर्वे होगा

स्कूली शिक्षा एवं साक्षरता विभाग लाख दावे करे, लेकिन आंकड़े उसकी पाेल खाेल ही देते हैं। जिले में 6 से 10 वर्ष के 755 बच्चे ऐसे हैं, जाे स्कूल नहीं जाते हैं। इसमें 376 बेटियां और 379 छात्र हैं। वहीं 11 से 14 साल के 1043 बच्चे हैं, जो स्कूल नहीं जाते हैं और इनमें 760 बेटियां और 283 छात्र हैं। इस तरह करीब 1136 बेटियां स्कूल नहीं जाती हैं। वहीं स्कूल नहीं जाने वाले छात्राें की संख्या 662 है। हालांकि स्कूल नहीं जाने वाले बच्चाें की वास्तविक संख्या जानने काे लेकर साेमवार से हाउसहाेल्ड सर्वे होगा।

इधर, जिला समाज कल्याण पदाधिकारी ने डीईओ और डीएसई से स्कूल नहीं जाने वाली किशाेरियाें पर रिपाेर्ट मांगी है। कहा है कि धनबाद जिले में स्कूल छाेड़ चुकी 11-14 साल की किशाेरियाें की संख्या 760 है। रिपाेर्ट में संबंधित छात्राओं के नाम, आधार संख्या, माता का नाम, काेटि, जन्मतिथि आदि देना है। इसके अलावा उन छात्राओं की भी जानकारी देनी है, जाे स्कूल बिल्कुल नहीं जाती हैं। छात्राओं का शैक्षणिक स्तर और स्कूल छाेड़ने की मूल वजह भी रिपाेर्ट में बताएं। इसकाे लेकर डीईओ प्रबला खेस ने सभी बीईईओ से रिपाेर्ट तलब की है।

