पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गणतंत्र दिवस:रणधीर वर्मा स्टेडियम में होगा मुख्य समारोह, डीसी करेंगे झंडोत्तोलन; कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने वालों को लगाना होगा मास्क

धनबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करना जरूरी, निकलेगी झांकी
  • परेड में 9 प्लाटून हाेंगी शामिल, पहने रहेंगे सर्जिकल मास्क

गणतंत्र दिवस समाराेह मंगलवार काे पूरे जिले में धूमधाम से मनाया जाएगा। समाराेह काे लेकर सारी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है। मुख्य समाराेह रणधीर वर्मा स्टेडियम में आयाेजित किया जाएगा। उपायुक्त उमाशंकर सिंह राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराएंगे और झंडे काे सलामी देंगे। इसके बाद वे परेड का निरीक्षण करेंगे। रणधीर वर्मा स्टेडियम के बाद उपायुक्त समाहरणालय में झंडाेत्ताेलन करेंगे। समाहरणालय के अलावे रेडक्रांस साेसायटी भवन में भी डीसी ही झंडाेत्ताेलन करेंगे। एसएसपी कार्यालय और पुलिस लाइन में एसएसपी झंडाेत्ताेलन करेंगे और परेड की सलामी लेंगे। मिश्रित भवन एवं अनुमंडल कार्यालय में डीडीसी और अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी द्वारा झंडाेत्ताेलन किया जाएगा।

परेड में 9 प्लाटून हाेंगी शामिल, पहने रहेंगे सर्जिकल मास्क

इस वर्ष के गणतंत्र दिवस समाराेह में अलग-अलग 9 प्लाटून शामिल हाेगी। परेड में जिला बल के आलावे एनसीसी के दाे, सीआईएसएफ, आरपीएफ, जैप, हाेमगार्ड और स्काउट एंड गाइड की एक-एक प्लाटून शामिल होगी। परेड में शामिल सभी जवान इस बार सर्जिकल मास्क में नजर आएंगे। काेराेना काे देखते हुए यह निर्णय लिया गया है। इधर, गणतंत्र दिवस काे देखते हुए शहर की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था बढ़ा दी गई है। शहर के सभी चाैक-चाैराहे पर साेमवार शाम से ही पुलिस जवानाें काे तैनात कर दिया गया है। एंटी क्राइम चेकिंग अभियान भी शुरू हाे गया है।

सीएमडी व डीआरएम भी करेंगे झंडाेत्ताेलन

गणतंत्र दिवस पर बीसीसीएल की ओर से मुख्य समाराेह जियलगाेरा में आयाेजित किया गया है, जहां बीसीसीएल सीएमडी राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराएंगे और परेड की सलामी लेंगे। इसी तरह धनबाद रेल मंडल का मुख्य समाराेह रेलवे स्टेडियम में हाेगा, जहां डीआरएम आशीष बंसल झंडाेत्ताेलन करेंगे और आरपीएफ जवानाें की परेड की सलामी लेंगे। नगर निगम का मुख्य समाराेह निगम के बैंकमाेड़ कार्यालय में हाेगा, यहां नगर आयुक्त झंडाेत्ताेलन करेंगे। सभी विभागाें के द्वारा गणतंत्र दिवस की तैयारी की गई है। झमाडा कार्यालय में एमडी दिलीप कुमार झंडाेत्ताेलन करेंगे।

सेनेटाइजर लेकर आने की सलाह

रणधीर वर्मा स्टेडियम में आयाेजित मुख्य समाराेह में शामिल हाेने वाले सभी लाेगाें काे गाइड लाइन का पालन करना हाेगा। सभी काे मास्क लगा कर आना हाेगा और समाराेह स्थल पर सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करना हाेगा। बिना मास्क आने वालों को इंट्री नहीं मिलेगी। अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी सुरेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि गणतंत्र दिवस काे लेकर अलग से काेई गाइड लाइन जारी नहीं किया गया है। काेराेना काे लेकर सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइड लाइन का ही पालन करना है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser