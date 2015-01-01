पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार:बाजार बम-बम, धनतेरस और दिवाली की खरीदारी पर धन की वर्षा, पूजन सामग्री, सजावट, लाइट, पटाखे, मिठाई की दुकानाें पर उमड़ी रही भीड़

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • धनतेरस के शुभ मुहूर्त में वाहन, इलेक्ट्राॅनिक्स उत्पाद, ज्वेलरी की भी डिलीवरी

धनतेरस पर जहां व्यवसायियों के चेहरों पर मुस्कान रही, वही दिवाली से एक दिन शुक्रवार काे भी बाजार खरीदाराें से गुलजार रहा। बाजार में धनतेरस की खरीदारी हुई ही, दिवाली को लेकर भी भारी संख्या में ग्राहक बाजार पहुंचे। लगभग सभी सेक्टरों में ग्राहकों ने जमकर खरीदारी की। सबसे अधिक लोगों की भीड़ पूजन सामग्री, सजावट और इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स दुकानों में थी। घरों को सजाने के लिए साजो-सामान से लेकर पूजा की सामग्री की खरीदारी में लोग व्यस्त रहे।

बाजार में पटाखे, फलों के साथ फूलों की देर रात तक खरीदारी हुई। मिट्टी के दीये, मोमबत्ती, खिलौने, घरौंदाें की दुकानाें पर भीड़ रही। वहीं दूसरे दिन भी धनतेरस के शुभ मुहूर्त पर वाहन, इलेक्ट्राॅनिक्स उत्पाद, ज्वेलरी की डिलीवरी हुई। धनतेरस के दूसरे दिन भी 15-20 कराेड़ रुपए के काराेबार का अनुमान लगाया गया है।

फूलों के बाजार में जबरदस्त उछाल, गेंदा की सबसे अधिक रही मांग
बाजार में गेंदा, रजनीगंधा, गुलाब फूल की अधिक मांग है। फूल व्यवसायी सुधीर मालाकार ने बताया कि सबसे अधिक मांग गेंदा फूलों की मालाओं की है। गेंदा फूल की माला 20 से 25 रुपए प्रति पीस, गुलाब 5 रूपए पीस, रजनीगंधा 5 से 7 रुपए प्रति लड़ी के भाव बिका।

लाइटों से सजा बाजार, मिट्टी के दीये भी खूब बिके
इस वर्ष भी चाइनीज लाइटों की खूब बिक्री हुई। वहीं घर को रोशन करने के लिए लोगों ने मिट्टी के दीयों की भी खूब खरीदारी की। इलेक्ट्रॉनिक दुकानों में रंग-बिरंगी लाइटों की खरीदारी में ग्राहक सुबह से देर शाम तक जुटे रहे। लाइटों की कीमत में इजाफा भी है।

दिवाली में कुछ मीठा हो जाए

मिठाई दुकानों सहित कई किस्म की चॉकलेट की खरीदारी भी हुई। ग्राहकों की सुविधा लिए बाजार में पूजा की थाली के साथ दिवाली का गिफ्ट पैक एक साथ एक ही पैक में उपलब्ध कराया गया है। अलग-अलग साइज के पैक में एक साथ कई जरूरी चीजें उपलब्ध हैं। किसी थाली में चॉकलेट पैक तो किसी में तरह-तरह के ड्राई फ्रूट्स हैं।

