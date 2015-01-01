पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:अल्पसंख्यक छात्रवृत्ति घोटाला मामले में 25 से अधिक लाेगाें पर आज दर्ज हाे सकती है एफआईआर

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • अब बुधवार काे सुबह करीब 10 बजे प्राथमिकी व दोपहर 12 बजे तक रिपाेर्ट काे सार्वजनिक किया जा सकता है

अल्पसंख्यक छात्रवृत्ति घाेटाले पर बुधवार काे 25 से अधिक आराेपियाें पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज की जा सकती है। इसके बाद उनकी गिरफ्तारी भी संभव है। एडीएम (लॉ एंड ऑर्डर) की अध्यक्षता में मामले की जांच कर रही कमेटी ने मंगलवार काे प्रारंभिक रिपाेर्ट तैयार की। अब बुधवार काे सुबह करीब 10 बजे प्राथमिकी व दोपहर 12 बजे तक रिपाेर्ट काे सार्वजनिक किया जा सकता है।

सूत्राें के मुताबिक प्रारंभिक रिपाेर्ट में सरकारी अधिकारी और कर्मचारी से लेकर दलालाें व स्कूल संचालकाें के नाम हैं। जैसे-जैसे जांच में नए संदिग्ध शामिल होंगे, उन पर भी प्राथमिकी दर्ज की जाएगी। इस मामले में बड़े गिरोह की आशंका पर राज्यस्तरीय जांच भी संभव है। इधर, साेशल मीडिया में वायरल एक्सल शीट में दूसरे जिलाें के कस्तूरबा गांधी बालिका विद्यालय के भी नाम शामिल हैं, जिनके धनबाद से स्वीकृत हाेने पर सवाल खड़े हाे रहे हैं।

जिला प्रशासन के खिलाफ आंदाेलन के मूड में स्कूल

झारखंड प्राइवेट स्कूल एसोसिएशन, धनबाद की मंगलवार काे कैंब्रिज स्कूल ऑफ लर्निंग, वासेपुर में आयोजित बैठक में प्रशासन पर अल्पसंख्यक छात्रवृत्ति घोटाले की जांच के नाम पर स्कूलाें काे परेशान करने का आराेप लगाया गया। बैठक में एसोसिएशन ने आंदोलन व कोर्ट जाने की भी रणनीति बनाई।

