हादसा:हाइवा के पीछे लुढ़कने से चपेट में आई मोटरसाइकिल बेटी की मौत, पिता जख्मी, सभी को पीएमसीएच ले जाया गया

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • धनबाद-गोविंदपुर मुख्यमार्ग में लालबंगला के पास हुआ हादसा, सपाट टूटने से पीछे लुढ़कने लगा था हाइवा

धनबाद-गोविंदपुर मुख्यमार्ग पर लालबंगला में स्थित शक्ति कास्ट कारखाने के समीप गुरुवार की शाम कोयला लदे चलते हाइवा के अचानक पीछे लुढ़कने से भीषण दुर्घटना हुई। दुर्घटना में एक महिला की मौत हो गई, जबकि चार लोग जख्मी हुए। हादसे के बाद एक घंटे तक सड़क जाम रही। सूचना पाकर गोविंदपुर पुलिस पहुंची और कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद जाम हटाया। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के अनुसार, कोयला लेकर हाइवा (जेएच10बीआई/5908) धनबाद से गोविंदपुर की ओर जा रहा था। मुख्य सड़क पर चढ़ाई पर अचानक हाइवा का सपाट टूट गया।

इससे हाइवा आगे जाने के बजाय पीछे की ओर लुढ़कने लगा। हाइवा के ठीक पीछे एक मोटरसाइकिल (जेएच10एजी/2592) और मारुति इको (जेएच10बीए/2841) आ रही थी। लुढ़कता हाइवा इन दोनों को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया। मोटरसाइकिल में कतरास मलकेरा निवासी विनय दास (47) और उसकी पुत्री सुष्मिता कुमारी (15) सवार थे। लुढकते हाइवा के नीचे मोटरसाइकिल समेत पिता-पुत्री घुस गए। हादसे में सुष्मिता कुमारी की मौत हो गई, जबकि विनय गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हुए। विनय का दाहिना पैर टूट गया। वहीं मारुति इको में गोविंदपुर के गायडेहरा निवासी असलम अंसारी का परिवार सवार था। लुढ़कते हाइवा ने मारुति इको बुरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हुए, जबकि सवार लोग भी चोटिल हुए। सभी को पीएमसीएच ले जाया गया। पीछे के दाहिने पहियों में मोटरसाइकिल के फंस जाने के कारण हाइवा रुक गया, वरना पीछे आते कई अन्य वाहन भी चपेट में आ जाते। हाइवा गोविंदपुर के ही परासी गांव के एक व्यक्ति का बताया जा रहा है।

