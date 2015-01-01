पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वानिकी पर करेंगे रिसर्च:आईआईटी और आईसीएफआरई के बीच एमओयू, मिलकर करेंगे काम

धनबाद6 घंटे पहले
आईआईटी आईएसएम, धनबाद और इंडियन काउंसिल फॉर फॉरेस्ट्री रिसर्च एजुकेशन (आईसीएफआरई) के खनन और फॉरेस्ट्री के क्षेत्र में मिलकर काम करेंगे। इसकाे लेकर दाेनाें संस्थानाें के बीच मंगलवार काे वीडियाे काॅन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से एमओयू पर हस्ताक्षर किए गए। आईआईटी से डीन रिसर्च एंड डेवलपमेंट प्रो शालिवाहन और आईसीएफआरई के महानिदेशक एएस रावत ने हस्ताक्षर किए। अब इस नए एमओयू के तहत दोनों संस्थान मिलकर खनन क्षेत्र में सुधार और वानिकी पर रिसर्च करेंगे।

दोनों अपने वैज्ञानिक और तकनीकी विशेषज्ञता को साझा करेंगे, ताकि वन उत्पादों को बढ़ावा दिया जा सके। ग्रामीण युवाओंं और वनवासियाें को रोजगार के अवसर उपलब्ध कराए जा सके। वन आधारित समुदायाें की आय बढ़ सके और संबंधित उद्याेगाें में मदद की जा सके।

इस एमओयू के तहत आईआईटी का माइनिंग इंजीनियरिंग विभाग और पर्यावरण विभाग मिलकर काम करेगा। आईआईटी के निदेशक प्रो राजीव शेखर ने जल्द ही और भी एमओयू हाेने की बात कही, जिससे संस्थान को अपनी गुणवत्ता सुधार का बेहतर अवसर मिले।

