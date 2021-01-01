पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Dhanbad
  • Mount Litera Ji School Will Have Open Horse Riding Academy, Training For Children; Football Ground Also Developed According To FIFA Standards

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खेल प्रशिक्षण:माउंट लिटेरा जी स्कूल में खुली घुड़सवारी एकेडमी, बच्चाें काे दिया जाएगा प्रशिक्षण; फीफा के मानकों के अनुसार फुटबॉल मैदान भी विकसित किया

धनबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्कूल ने हाल के दिनों में अपने कैंपस में फीफा के मानकों के अनुसार फुटबॉल मैदान भी विकसित किया

माउंट लिटेरा जी स्कूल, धनबाद में घुड़सवारी एकेडमी शुरू की गई है। इसकी शुरुआत करते हुए स्कूल के चेयरमैन अभिषेक कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि हम अपने छात्रों को बेहतर अवसर देने के लिए कटिबद्ध हैं। घुड़सवारी एकेडमी माउंट लिटेरा जी स्कूल के छात्रों को खेल-कूद के क्षेत्र में एक अद्वितीय अवसर देने की दिशा में उठाया गया बड़ा कदम है। स्कूल के निदेशक उज्ज्वल प्रताप ने बताया कि यहां अमित इंटरनेशनल हॉर्स राइडिंग एकेडमी में मारवाड़ी नस्ल और सिंधी नस्ल के घोड़ों पर बच्चों को घुड़सवारी का प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा।

स्कूल ने हाल के दिनों में अपने कैंपस में फीफा के मानकों के अनुसार फुटबॉल मैदान भी विकसित किया है। स्कूल अपने छात्रों के सर्वांगीण विकास के लिए प्रयासरत है और इसी सिलसिले में शिक्षा के साथ-साथ खेल के क्षेत्र में भी विश्व स्तरीय मूलभूत सुविधाओं का विकास काफी तेजी से कर रहा है। यह शहर की पहली घुड़सवारी एकेडमी है। चेयरमैन अभिषेक कुमार सिंह ने मेधावी छात्रों के प्रोत्साहन के लिए छात्रवृत्ति और 50 प्रतिशत शुल्क माफी की योजनाओं की भी घोषणा की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser