रंगदारी का मामला:स्क्रैप का उठाव कर रही गुजरात की कंपनी के कर्मचारियों पर जानलेवा हमला, गोली चलाई, बम फेंके, किरण महतो गिरफ्तार

बाघमारा2 घंटे पहले
  • इस घटना के दौरान कर्मियों के साथ साथ सीआईएसएफ के जवान भी जान बचाने के लिए छुप गए

ऑक्शन के तहत स्क्रैप कटिंग का कार्य कर रही गुजरात की आरके स्टील से रंगदारी को लेकर एक सप्ताह में दूसरी बार हमला हुआ। ब्लॉक दो क्षेत्र के 14 नंबर हाजिरीघर के समीप से बुधवार को अपराधियों ने दिनदहाड़े फायरिंग व बमबाजी कर पुलिस को फिर खुली चुनौती दे दी। इस मामले में कंपनी की शिकायत पर एक आरोपी विधायक ढुल्लू महतो के चचेरे भाई किरण महतो को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। इस घटना के दौरान कर्मियों के साथ साथ सीआईएसएफ के जवान भी जान बचाने के लिए छुप गए।

जानकारी मिलने पर पहुंची बाघमारा पुलिस ने मौके से 8 एमएम बोर का खोखा तथा एक जिंदा बम बरामद किया। बराेरा थानेदार विनाेद कुमार शर्मा ने नामजद आराेपी चिटाही निवासी किरण महताे काे गिरफ्तार करने की पुष्टि की है। कंपनी की ओर से बताया गया कि पुलिस से सुरक्षा की गुहार लगाई गई थी। 7 दिसंबर को भी बाइक सवार अपराधियों ने फायरिंग कर दहशत फैलाया था।

सीआईएसएफ जवानों ने अपराधियों पर चलाए पत्थर, सिटी एसपी ने बाघमारा पहुंच की घटना की जांच

घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही सिटी एसपी आर रामकुमार, बाघमारा डीएसपी निशा मुर्मू, तोपचांची इंस्पेक्टर राम प्यारे राम थाना पहुंच स्थिति का जायजा लिया। इस दौरान सिटी एसपी ने कहा कि घटना को लेकर समीक्षा की जा रही है। घटना में जो भी शामिल है उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई का निर्देश थाना प्रभारी को दिया गया है। साथ ही क्षेत्र में गश्ती बढ़ाने का भी निर्देश दिया गया है।

जान मारने की नीयत से की गई फायरिंग और बमबाजी
कंपनी के अधिकृत प्रतिनिधि अर्जुन यादव ने बताया कि अशोक सिंह, अनुज कुमार के साथ स्क्रैप कटिंग के बाद उसे ट्रक में लोड कराया जा रहा था। दोपहर लगभग पौने चार बजे तीन-चार बाइक में सवार अपराधी कार्यस्थल पहुंचे ओर जान मारने की नीयत से ताबड़तोड़ चार-पांच राउंड फायरिंग की। फिर दो बम फेंके। किसी तरह सभी लोगों ने छिपकर जान बचाई। हालांकि इस दौरान एक भी बम नहीं फूटा।

स्क्रैप उठाने वाले कर्मियों को निर्देश दिया गया था कि उठाव से पहले सूचित करें, लेकिन किसी प्रकार की जानकारी पुलिस को नहीं दी गई थी।
- संतोष कुमार झा, बाघमारा थानेदार

