छठ को लेकर रूट प्लान:20 को दोपहर 1 से रात 8 बजे तक वन-वे, घाटों पर वाहनों की नो-इंट्री

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
गांव जाने वालों की भीड़, गंगा-दामाेदर व लुधियाना की फुल रहीं सभी सीटें
  • 21 नवंबर काे भी सुबह 9 बजे तक रहेगा वन-वे और नाे-इंट्री

छठ को लेकर ट्रैफिक विभाग ने सुचारू यातायात व्यवस्था की तैयारी की है। छठ घाट जाने वालाें रास्ताें पर नाे-इंट्री व वन-वे की व्यवस्था होगी। वहीं सुरक्षा काे लेकर पुलिस अपनी तरफ से पूरी तैयारी कर रही है। छठ के दिन 20 नवंबर काे कई मार्गों पर दाेपहर 1 बजे से रात 8 बजे और 21 नवंबर काे रात 1 बजे से सुबह 9 बजे तक रूट में बदलाव रहेगा। साथ ही स्लाइडिंग चेकपाेस्ट भी बनाए जाएंगे। पुलिसकर्मियाें व अधिकारियाें की तैनाती के आदेश भी जारी किए गए हैं।

छठ में गांव जाने वाले यात्रियाें की ट्रेनाें में भीड़ उमड़ गई। मंगलवार काे गंगा-दामाेदर और लुधियाना एक्सप्रेस की सभी सीटें फूल रहीं। टिकट कन्फर्म नहीं हाे पाने के कारण कई यात्री यात्रा करने से वंचित रह गए। पहले लुधियाना एक्सप्रेस और फिर गंगा-दामोदर रवाना हुई।

जानिए, शहर की इन सड़कों पर छठ पर्व पर रहेगा वन-वे और नाे-इंट्री

  • श्रमिक चाैक से आने वाले वाहन पूजा टाॅकिज, सदर काेर्ट, रणधीर वर्मा चौक के रास्ते चलेगी।
  • कार्मेल स्कूल के रास्ते आने वाले वाहन डीसी आवास के रास्ते सिटी सेंटर की और जाएंगे।
  • बरटांड़ बस स्टैंड की तरफ से बैंक माेड़ की ओर जाने वाले वाहन सिटी सेंटर, रणधीर वर्मा चाैक, काेर्ट, पूजा टाॅकिज, श्रमिक चाैक के रास्ते चलेंगे।
  • धनबाद से बरवाअड्डा की ओर जाने वाले वाहन रानीबांध के पास पूर्वी लेन में चलेंगे। एक लेन काे वन-वे किया गया है।
  • मटकुरिया, गाेल बिल्डिंग, मेमकाे माेड़, नई दिल्ली चेकपाेस्ट से शहर में प्रवेश करने वाले वाहनाें के उक्त समय पर प्रवेश पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा।
