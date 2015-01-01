पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेल इंडिया ने जारी किया आदेश:अब खराब प्रदर्शन वाले 50 की उम्र के काेल अधिकारियों की जाएगी नाैकरी

धनबाद31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अब हर तीन महीने पर अधिकारियों के कार्यों की हाेगी समीक्षा

काम के प्रति लापरवाही बतरना काेल अधिकारियों काे महंगा पड़ सकता है। खराब प्रदर्शन करने वाले 50 की उम्र वाले अधिकारियों पर कभी भी गाज गिर सकती है। उन्हें नाैकरी तक से हाथ धाेना पड़ सकता है। 50 की उम्र के अधिकारियों के कार्याें की प्रत्येक तीन महीने पर समीक्षा हाेगी। समीक्षा में काम संताेषजनक नहीं हाेने, अनुशासनहीनता, स्वास्थ्य या उपस्थिति का रिकॉर्ड सही नहीं हाेने पर उन्हें नाैकरी से हटा दिया जाएगा।

इसी के आधार पर उनका सीआर लिखा जाएगा। हालांकि 59 की उम्र पूरा कर चुके अधिकारियों के कार्य की कोई समीक्षा नहीं की जाएगी। इसे लेकर कोल इंडिया के कॉमन कोल कैडर के अधिकारियों के असामयिक सेवानिवृत्ति नियमों में संशोधन किया गया है। कोल इंडिया के कार्मिक, नीति महाप्रबंधक नीला प्रसाद की ओर से सोमवार को एक कार्यालय आदेश जारी करते हुए सभी अनुषंगी कंपनियों के सीएमडी व निदेशकाें काे अवगत कराया गया है।

आदेश के अनुसार वैसे अधिकारी जाे 35 वर्ष की आयु से पहले ही कंपनी में नियुक्त हुए हैं, उनके प्रत्येक तीन महीने के कार्य के आधार पर 50 वर्ष की उम्र पूरा हाेने के छह माह पहले से कार्य की समीक्षा होनी शुरू हो जाएगी, जाे 59 वर्ष तक जारी रहेगा। 59 की उम्र के बाद समीक्षा नहीं हाेगी। वहीं 35 वर्ष के बाद नियुक्त हुए अधिकारियों के कार्य की समीक्षा 55 वर्ष पूरा हाेने के छह माह पहले से शुरू होगी। कामन काेल कैडर के अधिकारियों के लिए असामयिक सेवानिवृत्ति का यह नियम वर्ष 17 में जारी हुआ था।

