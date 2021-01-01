पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Now Door to door Investigation Campaign Will Be Started Against Those Making Ration Cards Illegally, Distribution Of Food Grains Worth 476 Crores In Last One Year

जांच अभियान:अब अवैध तरीके से राशन कार्ड बनाने वालों के खिलाफ शुरू होगा डोर-टू-डोर जांच अभियान, पिछले एक साल में 476 कराेड़ रुपए के अनाज का वितरण

धनबाद3 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
  • एडीएम लाॅ एंड ऑर्डर ने कहा- फर्जी लाभुक 15 फरवरी तक करें सरेंडर
  • प्रशासन ने फर्जी राशन कार्डधारियाें के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई का निर्णय लिया

जिले में पीडीएस अनाजाें की धड़ल्ले से हाे रही कालाबाजारी काे राेकने के लिए प्रशासन कई स्तर पर कार्रवाई करने की तैयारी में है। जनवितरण प्रणाली की दुकान, एफसीआई निजी गाेदामाें में छापेमारी के बाद अब प्रशासन फर्जी राशन कार्डधारियाें की पहचान करेगा। एडीएम लाॅ एंड ऑर्डर चंदन कुमार का कहना है कि जिले में पीडीएस अनाजाें की कालाबाजारी का बड़ा कारण फर्जी राशन कार्डधारी भी है, जाे अनाज उठाकर खुदरा मार्केट में बेच देते हैं।

प्रशासन ने फर्जी राशन कार्डधारियाें के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई का निर्णय लिया है। वैसे लाेगाें काे कार्ड सरेंडर के लिए इस महीने की 15 तारीख तक टाइम लाइन निर्धारित किया गया है। राशन कार्ड समाहरणालय स्थित जिला आपूर्ति विभाग में सरेंडर कर दें। उन्होंने कहा कि 15 फरवरी के बाद जिला प्रशासन डाेर-टू-डाेर जांच अभियान चलाएगा। गलत कार्डधारियों के खिलाफ फाइन के साथ-साथ कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

पिछले एक साल में 476 कराेड़ रुपए के अनाज का वितरण

पिछले एक साल में जिले में 476 कराेड़ रुपए के सरकारी अनाजाें का वितरण किया गया। इसमें 11.90 लाख रुपए क्विंटल गेहूं व चावल तथा 51 हजार क्विंटल चीनी का वितरण किया गया। सिर्फ एक जिले में इतने बड़े स्तर पर अनाज का वितरण संदेह पैदा करता है। इधर, जिले में अनुमंडल स्तर पर जनवितरण प्रणाली दुकानाें का लाइसेंस अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी देंगे। पहले लाइसेंस देने का अधिकार जिला आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी काे था।

ये नहीं बना सकते राशन कार्ड

  • वैसे परिवार जिनका काेई सदस्य सरकारी व स्वायत शासी निकाय में नाैकरी कर रहे हैं।
  • परिवार का काेई सदस्य आयकर या जीएसटी देता है।
  • 5 एकड़ से अधिक सिंचित भूमि अथवा 10 एकड़ से असिंचित भूमि है।
  • परिवार के किसी सदस्य के नाम से चार पहिया वाहन है।
  • तीन कमरा से अधिक का पक्का मकान है।
  • 5 लाख से अधिक का कृषि उपकरण है।

खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिनियम के तहत ये कार्रवाई संभव

  • जिस तिथि से अनाज का उठाव किया है, उस समय से अबतक बाजार मूल्य के आधार पर 12 प्रतिशत ब्याज की दर से हर्जाना वसूला जाएगा।
  • भारतीय दंड संहिता की धारा 420, 468, 471 तथा अन्य सुसंगत धाराओं के तहत कानूनी कार्रवाई का प्रावधान है।
  • अगर परिवार के काेई सदस्य सरकारी सेवा में हैं ताे उसके विरुद्ध विभागीय कार्रवाई की अनुशंसा की जाएगी।
