सीएमडी की चेतावनी:अफसरों ने नहीं सुधारा परफॉर्मेंस तो दिसंबर से वेतन नहीं

धनबाद8 घंटे पहले
  • मुश्किल में बीसीसीएल, घाटे में कंपनी, एफडी खत्म और लोन नहीं दे रहे बैंक

बीसीसीएल की माली स्थिति जर्जर हाे चुकी है। बैंकाेें ने लोन देने से इनकार कर दिया है। बैंकाें में जमा एफडी समाप्त हाे चुका है। बीसीसीएल के अधिकतर बड़े बकायेदाराें ने पैसा चुकता कर दिया है। ऐसे में परफॉर्मेंस सुधारते हुए टारगेट के अनुसार उत्पादन और डिस्पैच बढ़ाएं, अन्यथा दिसंबर माह से वेतन नहीं मिलेगा। यह चेतावनी सीएमडी गाेपाल सिंह ने शनिवार काे जीएम काे-आर्डिनेशन की ऑनलाइन मीटिंग में अधिकारियाें काे दी। सीएमडी ने कहा कि बीसीसीएल पर 1200 कराेड़ से अधिक का कर्ज हाे चुका है।

कंपनी घाटे में चल रही है। ऐसे में उत्पादन और डिस्पैच बढ़ाने के अलावा काेई दूसरा विकल्प नहीं है। उन्हाेंने लक्ष्य के अनुसार उत्पादन और डिस्पैच नहीं हाेने पर नाराजगी जताते हुए अधिकारियाें से कार्य संस्कृति में सुधार लाने काे कहा। सीएमडी ने कहा कि प्रतिदिन कम से कम 1 लाख 20 हजार टन उत्पादन और डिस्पैच करना हाेगा। तभी स्थिति में सुधार हाे सकता है।

कोयला मंत्रालय कर रहा अफसरों की मॉनिटरिंग

सीएमडी ने कहा कि बार-बार चेतावनी के बाद भी परफॉर्मेंस में सुधार नहीं करने वाले अधिकारियाें के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। काेयला मंत्रालय लगातार मॉनिटरिंग कर रहा है। परफॉर्मेंस की लगातार उच्चस्तरीय समीक्षा की जा रही है। या ताे परफॉर्मेंस सुधारिए, अन्यथा कार्रवाई के लिए तैयार रहें।

अधिकारियाें के वेतन से 10 प्रतिशत की हाेगी कटाैती

कंपनी की खराब आर्थिक स्थिति काे देखते हुए सीएमडी ने अधिकारियाें के समक्ष वेतन से 10% की कटाैती करने का प्रस्ताव रहा, जिस पर अधिकारियाें ने सहमति जताते हुए कटाैती करने पर राजी हाे गए। बैठक में सीएमडी के अलावा डीटी पी राकेश कुमार, डीटी पीएंडपी चंचल गाेस्वामी, डीपी पीवीकेआर मल्लिकार्जुन राव समेत मुख्यालय और एरिया के जीएम उपस्थित थे।

