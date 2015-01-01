पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जांच:नहाने जाने की बात कहकर गई वृद्धा का अर्धनग्न शव अगले दिन नाली से बरामद, हत्या का आरोप, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

बाघमाराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हत्या का आरोप, घटनास्थल से महिला के कपड़े, प्लास्टिक में लपेटा साबुन व डंडा मिला, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

बाघमारा थाना क्षेत्र के दग्धो बस्ती निवासी ज्योति ठाकुर की 70 वर्षीय पत्नी पार्वती देवी का शव गांव के बगल स्थित वन विभाग द्वारा किए गए ट्रेंच कटिंग नाली के झाड़ियों से शुक्रवार की सुबह बरामद किया गया। जानकारी पाकर थाना प्रभारी संतोष कुमार झा सदल बल मौके पर पहुंच शव का पंचनामा कर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए धनबाद भेज दिया। पुलिस ने घटनास्थल से महिला के अन्य कपड़े, प्लास्टिक में लपेटा साबुन व डंडा बरामद किया है। परिजनों ने हत्या की आशंका व्यक्त करते हुए संदेह के आधार पर दो ट्रैक्टर चालकों के खिलाफ लिखित शिकायत देते हुए कार्रवाई की मांग की है। महिला 17 घंटे से लापता बताई जा रही थी।

महिला के पुत्र नकुल ने बताया कि उसकी मां गुरुवार की सुबह लगभग दस बजे नहाने की बात कहते हुए तालाब गई थी। दिन भर नहीं लौटने के बाद परिजनों ने खोजबीन की। जानकारी नहीं मिलने पर सुबह थाने में सनहा दर्ज कराने की तैयारी थी। इसी बीच महिला की खोजबीन में लगे बस्ती के अन्य ग्रामीणों ने सुबह लगभग सात बजे कच्ची सड़क के किनारे खून का धब्बा देखा। संदेह होने पर झाड़ियों में खोजबीन की गई। तभी वन विभाग द्वारा किए गए ट्रेंच कटिंग की नाली में महिला का शव अर्धनग्न अवस्था में पाया गया। महिला के प्राइवेट पार्ट व चोट लगे चेहरे को साड़ी से ढंक दिया गया था। महिला के दूसरे पुत्र ईश्वर नापित की लिखित शिकायत पर बाघमारा पुलिस ने थाना क्षेत्र के ही तिलैया बस्ती के पांचू महतो के खिलाफ लापरवाही से वाहन चलाकर धक्का मारने से मौत के घाट उतारने तथा शव को झाड़ी में छिपाने का मामला दर्ज किया।

शव को घसीट कर झाड़ियों में छिपाने का किया प्रयास
वृद्धा के पुत्र ने कहा कि गुरुवार को उक्त कच्ची सड़क में दो ट्रैक्टर मिट्टी ढुलाई का काम कर रहा था। उन्हाेंने आशंका व्यक्त की कि चालक ने महिला को वाहन की चपेट में ले लिया होगा। मौके पर महिला की मौत हो जाने के बाद ट्रैक्टर चालकों ने शव को छिपाने के उद्देश्य से शव जमीन में घिसारते हुए नाले में फेंक दिया। महिला के पीठ में जख्म के निशान हैं। झाड़ियों में भी खून का धब्बा पाया गया। घटना के बाद से ही दोनों ट्रैक्टरों का आवागमन बंद रहने के कारण ट्रैक्टर चालकों के प्रति संदेह और बढ़ गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें