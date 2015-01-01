पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  On The First Day, The Diamond Crossing Rail Colony Quarters Were Made Encroachment free, The Drive To Remove The Occupants From The Rail Quarters Started

अभियान:पहले दिन डायमंड क्राॅसिंग रेल काॅलाेनी के क्वार्टराें काे कराया गया अतिक्रमणमुक्त, रेल क्वार्टराें से कब्जाधारियाें काे हटाने का अभियान शुरू

धनबाद29 मिनट पहले
  • आरपीएफ और इंजीनियरिंग विभाग की टीम ने डायमंड क्राॅसिंग पहुंच कब्जाधारियों से क्वार्टर खाली करवाया गया

रेलवे क्वार्टरों में अवैध कब्जा कर रह रहे लाेगाें के खिलाफ रेलवे ने मंगलवार से अतिक्रमण मुक्त कराने का अभियान शुरू कर दिया है। अभियान के पहले दिन डायमंड क्रॉसिंग रेलवे कॉलोनी को खाली कराने की कवायद शुरू की गई। आरपीएफ और इंजीनियरिंग विभाग की टीम ने डायमंड क्राॅसिंग पहुंच कब्जाधारियों से क्वार्टर खाली करवाया गया।

कब्जाधारियों से क्वार्टर खाली करवाया गया
डायमंड क्रॉसिंग कॉलोनी में लगभग 215 रेलवे क्वार्टर ऐसे हैं जिनमें रेल कर्मचारी के बजाए बाहरी लोग कब्जा कर रह रहे हैं। रेलवे मुख्यालय की ओर से क्वार्टराें पर कब्जाधारियों कर रहे लाेगाें काे हटाने संबंधित पत्र मिलने के बाद धनबाद रेल मंडल ने इंजीनियरिंग विभाग से पूरे रेल मंडल के क्वार्टरों का सर्वे कराया था। सर्वे पूरा होने के बाद कब्जाधारियों की सूची जारी की गई है।

