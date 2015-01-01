पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पूर्व मंत्री को थी सांस लेने में दिक्कत:नहीं रहे ओपी लाल, कोरोना से जीतकर भी जिंदगी की जंग हारे

धनबाद/कतरास29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बाघमारा से तीन बार विधायक और अविभाजित बिहार में मंत्री रहे दिग्गज कांग्रेस नेता ओपी लाल का रविवार को रांची के रिम्स में निधन हो गया। उनकी उम्र 79 वर्ष थी। 15 दिन पहले वे कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए जाने पर उन्हें रांची के मेडिका में भर्ती कराया गया था। सात दिन पहले ही उनकी कोरोना रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई थी। निगेटिव होने के बाद भी उन्हें सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो रही थी, जिसके बाद उन्हें रिम्स के ट्रॉमा सेंटर में भर्ती किया गया था।

स्थिति खराब होने के बाद उन्हें वेंटिलेटर पर रखा गया था, जहां आज उनका निधन हो गया। लाल अपने पीछे चार पुत्र, दो पुत्री और पत्नी समेत भरा-पूरा परिवार छोड़ गए हैं। लाल का अंतिम संस्कार सोमवार की दोपहर 2 बजे कतरास लिलोरी स्थान में राजकीय सम्मान के साथ होगा।

कब-कब बने विधायक : वर्ष 1985, 1990 और 1995
कब-कब मंत्री बने : 1985 से 1990 के बीच बिहार में बिंदेश्वरी दुबे, सत्येंद्र नारायण सिंह और फिर जगन्नाथ मिश्र की कैबिनेट में।

मजदूरों के सिर से कोयला लदी टोकरियां हटाने के लिए सरकार से कर दी थी बगावत

लाल के साथ काम कर चुके पूर्व मंत्री मन्नान ने सुनाए संस्मरण

कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता, पूर्व मंत्री मन्नान मल्लिक ने अपने समकक्ष ओपी लाल की मजदूर आंदोलन के प्रति गंभीरता और राजनीतिक जिद से जुड़ा एक दिलचस्प किस्सा सुनाए। उन्होंने कहा-यह बात 1985-86 की है, जब ओपी लाल अविभाजित बिहार में खान मंत्री थे। वे तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री बिंदेश्वरी दुबे के काफी करीबी थे। उस समय काेलियरियाें में काेयला ढुलाई का काम टाेकरियों से हाेता था। मजदूर सिर पर काेयले से भरी टाेकरियां लेकर काेलियरी से निकल ट्रक-डंपर में लाेड करते थे, चाहे उनकी 55 या 60 साल क्याें न हाे गई हाे।

मजदूराें का टाेकरी से काफी वजनी काेयला ढाेना लाल काे काफी अमानवीय लगता था। उन्हाेंने इसके खिलाफ आवाज उठाने का मन बनाया। मंत्री होने के बावजूद उन्हाेंने अपनी ही सरकार के खिलाफ बगावत का बिगुल फूंक दिया। उनकी मांग थी कि काेयले की ढुलाई टाेकरी की बजाय कन्वेयर बेल्ट के माध्यम से हो या फिर ट्रॉली से कराई जाए।

इसके लिए मंत्री पद तक छोड़ने की बात कह दी थी। इसके बाद बिहार सरकार ने काेयला मंत्रालय काे प्रस्ताव भेजा। मंत्रालय ने भी सहमति जताई। एक वर्ष के बाद काेयला मजदूराें काे टोकरी प्रथा से मुक्ति मिली। काेयला खदान में कन्वेयर बेल्ट की व्यवस्था की गई। कुछ खदानाें में ट्रॉली की व्यवस्था हुई। टोकरी अब मजदूरों के सिर से गायब हो गई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें