नाराजगी:200 से अधिक निजी अस्पतालाें में ओपीडी ठप, एसएनएमएमसीएच में मिला-जुला असर, आईएमए ने जताई नाराजगी

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • आयुर्वेद चिकित्सकाें के संगठन ने आईएमए का किया विराेधआयुर्वेदिक, यूनानी व होमियोपैथिक पद्धति को
  • एलोपैथिक के साथ मिक्स पर आईएमए ने जताई नाराजगी

मिक्साेपैथी के विराेध में शुक्रवार काे आईएमए का देशव्यापी आंदाेलन धनबाद में असरदार रहा। जिले के 200 से अधिक निजी अस्पताल व नर्सिंग हाेम में ओपीडी बंद रहा। कुछ एक काे छाेड़ सभी बड़े-छाेटे अस्पतालाें में डाॅक्टराें ने मरीज नहीं देखे। हालांकि गंभीर मरीजाें की सुविधा के लिए इमरजेंसी सेवा जारी रही। फिर भी हड़ताल के कारण मरीजाें काे परेशानी हुई। सरकारी अस्पतालाें में ओपीडी बंद का मिला-जुला असर रहा। शहीद निर्मल महताे मेडिकल काॅलेज एंड अस्पताल में सामन्य दिनाें की तरह ओपीडी चला। कुछ विभागाें काे छाेड़ अधिकतर के ओपीडी में मरीज देखे गए।

इधर, आयुष चिकित्सकाें ने हड़ताल का किया विराेध, ओपीडी खुले रहे
इधर, नेशनल इंटीग्रेटेड मेडिकल एसाेसिएशन धनबाद ने आईएमए के हड़ताल का विराेध किया। जिले के आयुष चिकित्सकाें ने अपने-अपने अस्पताल में ओपीडी व इंडाेर खुला रखा। इतना ही नहीं शिविर लगाकर मरीजाें का नि:शुल्क इलाज किया गया। अस्पतालाें के बाहर बैनर लगाकर इलाज किए जाने की सूचना लाेगाें काे दी गई। आयुष चिकित्सकाें ने सरकार के निर्णय का साथ दिया। डाॅ विकास रमण, डाॅ एके मित्रा, डाॅ एके लाल, डाॅ एके चाैधरी, डाॅ जीएस पाेद्दार, डाॅ जे सिंह सहित अन्य चिकित्सकाें ने सरकार के निर्णय का स्वागत व समर्थन किया।

मिक्साेपैथी का विराेध कर रहा है आईएमए
आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सक भी शल्य तंत्र विशेषज्ञ यानी सर्जन की डिग्री लेकर 58 प्रकार के मॉर्डन मेडिसीन की सर्जरी करने के अधिकृत होंगे। इसमें गायनेकाेलाॅजी, ऑप्थाल्माेलाॅजी, ईएनटी, डेंटल, गैस्ट्राे इंटेस्टिनल सर्जरी, प्लास्टिक सर्जरी, जैसी सर्जरी शामिल हैं। इसकी पहल सेंट्रल काउंसिल ऑफ इंडियन मेडिसिन ने की है। इसका आईएमए ने विरोध किया है। आईएमए झारखंड के अध्यक्ष डाॅ एके सिंह ने कहा कि मिक्सोपैथी लोगों की सेहत के साथ खिलवाड़ करने जैसा है। आयुर्वेदिक, युनानी और होमियोपैथिक पद्धति को एलोपैथिक के साथ मिक्स करना अनुचित व समाज के लिए घातक है। आईएमए धनबाद के सचिव डाॅ सुशील कुमार ने बताया कि आंदाेलन का पहला चरण पूरी तरह सफल रहा।

