पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मिशन एडमिशन:अभिभावकाें ने दूरी का ध्यान रखते हुए लिए एडमिशन फाॅर्म

धनबाद5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डिनोबिली सीएमआरआई में एडमिशन फॉर्म लेने पहुंचे अभिभावक।
  • प्रवेश कक्षा में दाखिले के लिए डिनाेबिली, कार्मेल, सेंट जेवियर्स स्कूलों में फाॅर्म का वितरण शुरू

प्रवेश कक्षा में नामांकन के लिए डिनोबिली सीएमआरआई और कार्मेल स्कूल, धनबाद में साेमवार से एडमिशन फाॅर्म मिलने लगे। फाॅर्म लेने के लिए सुबह से ही अभिभावक स्कूल के गेट पर जुट गए। दाेनाें स्कूलाें में कई अभिभावकाें ने फाॅर्म खरीदे। इस दाैरान उन्हाेंने साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ताे पूरा ख्याल रखा, लेकिन उनमें सक कई बिना मास्क के नजर आए। डिनाेबिली सीएमआरआई में 28 नवंबर तक फाॅर्म का वितरण किया जाएगा।

प्राचार्य जाेसेफ केए ने बताया कि नामांकन के लिए 250 सीटें उपलब्ध हैं। सामान्य अभ्यर्थियाें का चयन लाॅटरी से हाेगा। अभिभावक सुबह 8 से दाेपहर 12 बजे तक 500 रुपए जमा कर आवेदन फाॅर्म ले सकते हैं। इधर, कार्मेल स्कूल में 26 नवंबर तक 600 रुपए जमा कर आवेदन फाॅर्म लिया जा सकता है। प्राचार्य सिस्टर सैंड्रा ने बताया कि स्कूल में नामांकन के लिए 180-190 सीटें हैं। कार्मेल स्कूल के देवली ब्रांच में नामांकन के लिए भी आवेदन फाॅर्म लिया जा सकता है।

वहां नर्सरी, केजी वन, केजी टू, पहली और दूसरी कक्षा में दाखिले हाेंगे। प्राचार्य ने साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग और काेविड से संबंधित सरकार की गाइडलाइन का ध्यान रखने की अपील अभिभावकाें से की है। सेंट जेवियर्स इंटरनेशनल स्कूल में भी नर्सरी में दाखिले के लिए फाॅर्म दिए जा रहे हैं। 5वीं कक्षा तक नामांकन के लिए कुछ सीटें उपलब्ध हैं। स्कूल के काउंटर से या ऑनलाइन 700 रुपए जमा कर फाॅर्म लिए जा सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें