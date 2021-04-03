पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

काला पत्थर:झारखंड के झरिया कोयलांचल में जमीन के अंदर कोयले में सौ सालों से धधकती आग और विषैली गैस की आगोश में रहने को विवश लोग

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
झारखंड के धनबाद जिले के भौंरा नामक स्थान पर 1916 में कोयला खदानों में लगी आग के बारे पता चला था। तब से यह आग निरंतर जल रही है। फोटो लखवंत सिंह - Dainik Bhaskar
झारखंड के धनबाद जिले के भौंरा नामक स्थान पर 1916 में कोयला खदानों में लगी आग के बारे पता चला था। तब से यह आग निरंतर जल रही है। फोटो लखवंत सिंह
  • काेयला खदानों में धधक रही आग,ओपन कास्ट से निकाला जा रहा बेशकीमती काला हीरा
  • झरिया के भौंरा नामक इलाके में सबसे पहले 1916 में दिखी थी आग

(लखवंत सिंह). जमीन के नीचे धधक रही निरंतर आग के साए में जीवनयापन करने वाले झारखंड के एक जिले के लोग सहमे हुए है। काला पत्थर (कोयला) में लगी सौ सालों से आग बुझने का नाम नहीं ले रही है। इसी आग और विषैली गैस कार्बन मोनो आक्साइड के बीच रहने वाले लोग विभिन्न प्रकार की बीमारियों से ग्रसित होने के बावजूद वहां रहने को विवश है। जमीन से निकल कर आग कब किसे काल के गाल में समा दे यह कहना मुश्किल, लेकिन फिर भी जलती आग के उपर रोजाना की जिंदगी जी रहे है लोग। एक अनुमान के अनुसार अब तक अरबों रुपए का कोयला जलकर राख हो चुका है।

झारखंड के झरिया में लगी कोयले में आग
झारखंड के झरिया में लगी कोयले में आग

आग ने इलाके वीरान किए

झारखंड के धनबाद जिले के झरिया के आसपास कई वर्ग किलोमीटर क्षेत्र को जमीन के अंदर कोयले में लगी आग ने वीरान बना दिया है। यहां के कई इलाकों में अब ओपनकास्ट से जलते कोयले के पास से सुरक्षित कोयले को निकाला जा रहा है। भौंरा नामक स्थान में सबसे पहले जमीनी आग का पता 1916 में चला था वहां रात के समय जलते कोयले के पास से कोयला निकाला जा रहा है।

कोयले में लगी आग से निरंतर विषैली गैस मोनोआक्साइड निकल रही
कोयले में लगी आग से निरंतर विषैली गैस मोनोआक्साइड निकल रही

रात का डरावना दृश्य

रात के समय जलती आग के बीच कोयला निकालती मशीनों को देखकर ऐसा लगता है जैसे आग के दरिया में से मशीनें कोयले को खींच रही है। इस भीषण आग को बुझाने के लिए हजारों करोड़ रुपए बहा दिए गए है, लेकिन आग बुझ नहीं रही है।

जो कोयला खदान से निकाल कर बाहर रखा जाता है उसमें भी फिर आग लग जाती है
जो कोयला खदान से निकाल कर बाहर रखा जाता है उसमें भी फिर आग लग जाती है

अवैज्ञानिक तरीके से खुदाई करने से भड़की आग

1890 में पहली बार धनबाद में कोयला होने का पता चला था। 1930 में अंग्रेजों ने यहां पहली कोयला खदान शुरू की थी। सुरंग बनाकर खनन की प्रक्रिया अवैज्ञानिक थी, जिसे आजादी के बाद निजी खदान मालिकों ने जारी रखा। केन्द्रीय खनन एवं ईंधन अनुसंधान संस्थान (सिंफर) के वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार सुरंग के रास्ते से आग को ऑक्सीजन मिली और वह धधक उठा। झरिया की आग का मुद्दा 1997 में देश के सामने आया।

पिछले 100 सालाें से कई क्षेत्रों में आग लगी हुई है
पिछले 100 सालाें से कई क्षेत्रों में आग लगी हुई है

सबसे बढ़िया क्वालिटी का कोयला

झरिया की कोल माइंस में देश का सबसे अच्छी क्वालिटी का कोयला जिसमें राख सबसे कम पाई जाती है वह मिलता है। यही कारण है कि इस बेशकीमती काले सोने को पिछले 100 सालों से आग ने अपने आगोश में लिया हुआ है। इस भीषण आग के बीच ही सरकार की ओर से बेशकीमती कोयले को बाहर निकालने के लिए कर्मचारियों को अति आधुनिक मशीनों के साथ ग्राउंड में उतारा हुआ है और आग पर काबू पाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

कई किलोमीटर तक आग का दरिया

धनबाद जिले के झरिया काेयलांचल के भौंरा नामक स्थान पर खदान के अंदर सबसे पहले 1916 में आग लगने का पता चला था। साल 1973 में जब कोल फील्ड का राष्ट्रीयकरण किया गया तब यहां 70 स्थानों पर जमीन के नीचे कोयले में आग सक्रिय थी, लेकिन तब उन इलाकों में आबादी नहीं थी। आग का पहला सर्वे 1986 में हुआ तो पता चला कि आग 17 वर्ग किमी में फैल चुकी है। आग से हर साल झरिया की एक बस्ती का अस्तित्व खाक हो रहा है।

झरिया शहर का अस्तित्व खतरे में

धनबाद जिले के झरिया शहर के नीचे कोयले में लगी आग कई सालों से जल रही है। इस कारण शहर का अस्तित्व कभी भी खत्म हो सकता है।इसके लिए कई बार शहर के बाशिंदों को वहां से हटने के लिए नोटिस दिए गए है लेकिन लोगों का कहना है कि वे कहीं जाना नहीं चाहते। शहर के पास ही 2019 को एक स्थान पर दुकान के पास एकाएक जमीन से आग निकली और उसमें एक व्यक्ति समा गया, उसे बचाने गया उसका बेटा भी जमीन में समा गया। जिसका आज तक पता नहीं चल पाया है और न ही लाशें मिली है। जहां दोनों गायब हुए वहां आग का गुब्बार जल रहा है।

जमीन में आग दिखना आम बात

झरिया के आसपास के इलाकों लोदना,भौंरा,बरारी, डिगवाडीह, कुजामा सहित कई आग प्रभावित इलाकों में एकाएक जमीन के नीचे से आग निकलने के मामले सामने आते रहते है। फायर एरिया में तंगहाली में जीवन यापन करने वाले लोगों का कहना है कि उनके पास यहां रहने के अलावा कहीं और जगह नहीं है,इस कारण मजबूरी में यहां रह रहे है। वैसे प्रशासन की ओर से आग प्रभावित इलाकों में रहने वाले लोगों को हटाकर दूसरे स्थानों पर घर दिए जा रहे है।

प्रशासन की पहल

प्रशासन की ओर से आग प्रभावित स्थानों से लोगों को निकाल कर अन्य स्थानों पर घर दिए जा रहे है। झरिया शहर के नीचे आग होने के बावजूद वहां के लोग वहां से हटने को तैयार नहीं। प्रशासन की ओर से कई बार लोगों को आग की जानकारी दी गई लेकिन वे वहां कारोबार चलने के लिए वहां से जाने का नाम नहीं ले रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपेंद्र हुड्‌डा ने कहा- 54 दिन बाद पति से मिल पाई महिला, इस खबर से अंदाजा लगाएं कि आंदोलन कौन कर रहा है? - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें