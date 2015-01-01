पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तलाश:निगम से जाॅब कार्ड बनवाया काम मांगने नहीं आ रहे लाेग, अफसराें की मानें ताे निगम में काम की कमी नहीं है

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • इस याेजना के तहत अकुशल मजदूराें काे ही काम देना है

मुख्यमंत्री श्रमिक याेजना के तहत जाॅब कार्ड बनवाने के लिए लाेगाें ने जितना उत्साह दिखाया, उतना उत्साह लाेग काम मांगने में नहीं दिखा रहे हैं। निगम की ओर से कुल 1500 लाेगाें काे जाॅब कार्ड दिया गया है। लेकिन इनमें से मात्र 48 लाेगाें ने ही अभी तक काम की मांग की थी, जिसे राजा तालाब की सफाई कार्य में लगाया गया था। लेकिन अन्य लाेग काम मांगने नहीं आए।

इस याेजना के तहत अकुशल मजदूराें काे ही काम देना है। निगम के अफसराें की मानें ताे निगम में काम की कमी नहीं है। सफाई से लेकर निर्माण कार्य में काम उपलब्ध कराया जा सकता है। निगम के अफसराें की मानें ताे जाॅब कार्ड काे दस्तावेज के रूप में इस्तेमाल करने के उद्देश्य से ही जाॅब कार्ड बनाए गए हैं।

