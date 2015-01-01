पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चौकसी:धनतेरस और दीवाली में रहेगी पुलिस की चाैकसी, एसएसपी ने पुलिस काे दिया सतर्क रहने का निर्देश, साेना-चांदी की दुकानाें पर रहेगी विशेष नजर

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • धनतेरस के दिन बाजाराें में वाहनाें काे नियंत्रित करने के लिए ट्रैफिक जवानाें काे भी लगाया जाएगा

धनतेरस और दीपावली के मद्देनजर पुलिस काे अलर्ट किया गया है। एसएसपी ने महत्वपूर्ण बाजाराें में सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतेजाम करने का आदेश दिया है। साेना-चांदी की दुकानाें पर पुलिस की विशेष नजर हाेगी। सिविल में भी पुलिसकर्मियाें काे बाजाराें में तैनात किया जाएगा। साथ ही थाना स्तर पर थानेदाराें काे चाैकसी बरतने का आदेश एसएसपी ने दिया है। टाइगर जवानाें काे विशेष रूप से सतर्कता बरतने काे कहा गया है। धनतरेस के दिन बाजाराें में काफी भीड़ हाेती है। ऐसे में भीड़ काे नियंत्रित करना और ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था दुरुस्त रखना पुलिस के लिए भी चुनाैती है।

धनतेरस के दिन बाजाराें में वाहनाें काे नियंत्रित करने के लिए ट्रैफिक जवानाें काे भी लगाया जाएगा। साथ ही साेना-चांदी दुकानदाराें से सुरक्षा के लिहाज से कुछ एहतियात बरतने का आग्रह भी किया गया है। थानास्तर पर बाजाराें का निरीक्षण किया जा रहा है। उस आधार पर ही जवानाें की तैनाती की जाएगी। त्याेहार काे देखते हुए साेमवार काे पुलिस की ओर से बैंक माेड़ थाना क्षेत्र में फ्लैग मार्च किया गया। बैंक माेड़ और पुराना बाजार आदि क्षेत्राें में भ्रमण कर लाेगाें से काेविड संक्रमण काे देखते हुए शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से त्याेहार मनाने की अपील की।

