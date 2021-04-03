पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्णय:जेआरडीए को वैधानिक संस्था बनाने के लिए राज्य सरकार को भेजा जाएगा प्रस्ताव

धनबाद2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: केके सुनील
  • वैधानिक संस्था बनने से पॉलिसी बनाने के साथ-साथ क्रियान्वयन का भी होगा अधिकार

झरिया पुनर्वास एवं विकास प्राधिकार जल्द ही वैधानिक संस्था बन सकता है। वर्ष 2004 में स्थापित झरिया पुनर्वास एवं विकास प्राधिकार अबतक सिर्फ याेजना क्रियान्वयन संस्था है। जेआरडीए एमडी उमा शंकर सिंह का कहना है कि जेआरडीए सिर्फ साेसाइटी के रूप में काम रहा है। अभी जेआरडीए अपनी काेई पाॅलिसी नहीं बना सकता है। जेआरडीए सिर्फ केंद्र व राज्य सरकार व हाई पावर कमेटी द्वारा दी गई नीतियाें काे क्रियान्वयन करने वाली है।

जबकि इतनी बड़ी पुनर्वास याेजना काे क्रियान्वयन करनेवाली संस्था काे वैधानिक स्वरूप दिए जाने की जरूरत है। तभी झरिया पुनर्वास याेजना में तेजी आएगी। वैधानिक संस्था के स्वरूप काे लेकर जेआरडीए प्रबंधन एक याेजना तैयार कर रही है। एक सप्ताह के अंदर इसका प्रस्ताव राज्य सरकार के पास भेज दिया जाएगा।

वैधानिक संस्था बनने के 2 फायदे

1. नीति बनाने के साथ क्रियान्वयन भी करेगा

जेआरडीए एमडी का कहना है कि वैधानिक संस्था बनने का फायदा यह हाेगा कि जेआरडीए जरूरत के अनुसार अपनी नीति बना पाएगा और उसका क्रियान्वयन भी कर सकेगा। अभी किसी भी पाॅलिसी के लिए चाहे मास्टर प्लान में काेई चीज जाेड़ना हाे, तुरंत में काेई नीति बनानी हाे अथवा पुनर्वास काे लेकर काेई पैकेज का निर्धारण करना हाे, एक-एक चीज के लिए केंद्र व राज्य सरकार तथा हाई पावर कमेटी के दिशा-निर्देशाें का इंतजार करना पड़ता है।

2. ...और आदेश मानना जरूरी हो जाएगा

एमडी उमा शंकर सिंह ने बताया कि जेआरडीए का वैधानिक संस्था बनने से बड़ा फायदा यह हाेगा कि इसका आदेश मानना , सभी संस्था के लिए जरूरी हो जाएगा। अभी जेआरडीए किसी भी चीज के क्रियान्वयन के लिए जिला प्रशासन व बीसीसीएल प्रबंधन के दिशा-निर्देशाें पर निर्भर है। किसी भी सक्षम न्यायालय में जेआरडीए अपना पक्ष रख सकेगा। अभी काेई वैधानिक बात हाे जाती है ताे जेआरडीए स्वयं काेई निर्णय नहीं ले सकता है।

