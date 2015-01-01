पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Dhanbad
  • Purchased Land In One And A Half Price, Took Compensation Of Crores From Officers, Then DLO Changed The Notification To Benefit The Mafia

भूमि मुआवजा घोटाला:औने-पौने भाव में जमीन खरीदी, अफसरों से मिलकर ले लिया करोड़ों का मुआवजा, तत्कालीन डीएलओ ने अधिसूचना बदल पहुंचाया माफिया को लाभ

धनबाद27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इस मामले में एसीबी को दोनों डीएलओ समेत अन्य के खिलाफ केस दर्ज की अनुमति मिल गई है

धनबाद में हुए भू-अधिग्रहण मुआवजा घोटाले में सीएम हेमंत सोरेन ने दो नए मामलों में प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दे दी है। अब एसीबी दो नई प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर धनबाद के तीन पूर्व जिला भू-अर्जन पदाधिकारी उदयकांत पाठक, नारायण विज्ञान प्रभाकर और लाल मोहन लायक समेत कई सरकारी कर्मियों व लाभार्थियों को नामजद करेगा। पहला मामला आईआईटी आईएसएम के विस्तारीकरण में भू-अधिग्रहण में घपले से जुड़ा है। आईएसएम के विस्तारीकरण के लिए धैया मौजा में 3.04 एकड़ जमीन का अधिग्रहण होना था। आईएसएम के प्रस्ताव पर भू-अर्जन विभाग ने अधिग्रहण के लिए 9 अगस्त 2012 को अधिसूचना जारी की। इसी बीच इसकी भनक भू-माफियाओं को लग गई। ऐसे लोगों ने अफसरों की मिलीभगत से अधिसूचना की फाइल दबवा दी। फिर भू-माफियाओं ने रैयतों को प्रभाव में लेकर उनसे औने-पौने भाव में जमीनें खरीद लीं।

खरीद-बिक्री पर रोक के बावजूद जमीनें बेची गईं। उसके बाद माफियाओं ने तत्कालीन डीएलओ उदयकांत पाठक से जमीन अधिग्रहण की नई अधिसूचना जारी करवाई। पाठक ने पुरानी अधिसूचना को रद्द किए बगैर नई अधिसूचना जारी कर जमीनों के नए मालिक बने भू-माफियाओं को जमीन सौंपकर मुआवजा लेने का नोटिस दे दिया। इस प्रकार महज कुछ लाख में खरीदी गई जमीन को 3.02 करोड़ रुपए में आईआईटी आईएसएम के विस्तारीकरण के लिए प्रशासन को सौंप भू-माफियाओं ने 10 करोड़ का मुआवजा हासिल कर लिया। उदयकांत पाठक के बाद डीएलओ बने नारायण विज्ञान प्रभाकर ने भी जमीन का स्वामित्व आईएसएम को सौंप दिया। इस मामले में एसीबी को दोनों डीएलओ समेत अन्य के खिलाफ केस दर्ज की अनुमति मिल गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें