धनबाद कोल बोर्ड कर्मचारी साख सहयोग समिति लिमिटेड की नई:तीसरे राउंड तक आगे रहे रामनारायण चौथे चक्र से बढ़त लेते हुए जीते गणेश, धनबाद कोल बोर्ड कर्मचारी साख सहयोग समिति लिमिटेड की नई कमेटी का गठन

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • निवर्तमान सचिव कैलाश राय को परास्त कर अरविंद सिंह पहली बार बने सचिव, अर्जुन सिंह कोषाध्यक्ष

धनबाद कोल बोर्ड कर्मचारी साख सहयोग समिति लिमिटेड की नई कमेटी के चुनाव में अरविंद कुमार सिंह गुट का दबदबा रहा। 3 पदों में से 2 सचिव और कोषाध्यक्ष पद पर क्रमश: अरविंद सिंह और उनके समर्थक अर्जुन कुमार सिंह विजयी रहे। वही अध्यक्ष पद पर अरविंद के विरोधी गुट के गणेश भुइयां ने जीत दर्ज की। बुधवार को हुए चुनाव के बाद मतगणना गुरुवार की सुबह 7 बजे तक जारी रही। सचिव पद के लिए चार उम्मीदवार मैदान में थे। इनमें निवर्तमान सचिव कैलाश कुमार राय और अरविंद कुमार सिंह के बीच कांटे की टक्कर रही।

तीसरे राउंड तक आगे चल रहे कैलाश कुमार राय को पछाड़ते हुए अरविंद कुमार सिंह ने चौथे राउंड में बढ़त बना ली जो मतगणना की समाप्ति तक जारी रही। अरविंद ने कैलाश को 139 मतों से हराकर जीत दर्ज की। अरविंद को 849 और कैलाश को 710 मत मिले। वहीं अध्यक्ष पद के लिए गणेश भुइयां और रामनारायण प्रसाद के बीच सीधी टक्कर थी। कड़े मुकाबले के बीच गणेश ने रामनारायण को 97 मतों से मात देकर अध्यक्ष की कुर्सी बचाने में सफल रहे। कोषाध्यक्ष पद में अर्जुन सिंह ने 416 वोटों से संजीव सिंह को पराजित किया। 18 कार्यकारिणी सदस्यों के लिए 43 महिला पुरुष उम्मीदवार मैदान में थे, जिसमें 11 महिला और सात पुरुष सदस्य निर्वाचित घोषित किए गए। कोल बोर्ड की नई कमेटी का कार्यकाल 1 नवंबर से शुरू होगा जो 2025 तक के जारी रहेगा। वर्तमान कमेटी का कार्यकाल 31 अक्टूबर को समाप्त हो जाएगा।

सदस्य हित में लिए जाएंगे निर्णय- गणेश
अध्यक्ष पद के लिए निर्वाचित गणेश भुइयां में कहा कि सदस्य हित में काम प्राथमिकता होगी। नई टीम के साथ मिलकर काम करेंगे। सोसायटी को विकसित करने के साथ सदस्यों को मिलने वाले ऋण राशि 3 लाख से बढ़ाकर 5 लाख करने पर विचार होगाा।

कमेटी में पारदर्शिता प्राथमिकता- अरविंद
सचिव अरविंद सिंह ने जीत के बाद कहा कि कमेटी पारदर्शिता के साथ सदस्यों के भावनाओं के अनुरूप कार्य करेगी। सदस्यों के भावना के खिलाफ कोई भी काम नहीं होगा। पूर्व कमेटी में हुए भ्रष्टाचार और गड़बड़ियों की जांच कराई जाएगी।

फंड का दुरुपयोग रोका जाएगा- अर्जुन सिंह
कोषाध्यक्ष पद पर निर्वाचित अर्जुन कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि समिति के फंड का दुरुपयोग रोकना प्राथमिकता होगी। सदस्यों के कल्याण के लिए फंड का उपयोग किया जाएगा। नई कमेटी सदस्यों के हित में निर्णय लेगी। सभी को साथ लेकर चला जाएगा।

अध्यक्ष
गणेश भुइयां : 1052 मत
रामनारायण : 955 मत
रद्द : 146 मत
सचिव
अरविंद कुमार सिंह : 849 मत
कैलाश कुमार राय : 710 मत
जितेंद्र शर्मा : 364 मत
कुलवंत सिंह : 46 मत
रद्द : 187 मत
कोषाध्यक्ष
अर्जुन सिंह : 1216 मत
संजीत सिंह : 800 मत
रद्द : 136 मत
कार्यकारिणी : महिला सदस्य
1. गलेरिया डुंगडुंग
2.फूल बाई
3.उकनी देवी
4.परबतिया
5. वीणा देवी
6.जैनब खातून
7.इंदु कुमारी
8. बबीता आशीष
9.उषा देवी
10.मीरा देवी
कार्यकारिणी : पुरुष सदस्य
1.अब्बास मियां
2.भूषण महतो
3.कृष्णा सिंह
4.उपेंद्र सिंह
5.नारायण महतो
6.उमेश कुमार
7.देवब्रत मुखर्जी

