पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Dhanbad
  • Rangeli, Deepeshotsav, Essay And Painting Competitions Organized In Various Blocks Of The District, Resolved To Keep Rivers, Ponds Clean

नमामि गंगे:जिले के विभिन्न प्रखंडों में रंगाेली, दीपाेत्सव, निबंध अाैर चित्रकला प्रतियाेगिताएं आयोजित, नदियों, तालाबों को साफ रखने का लिया संकल्प

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डीआरडीए सभागार में बुधवार काे कार्यक्रम का समापन हाेगा

नमामि गंगे के तहत मंगलवार काे जिले के विभिन्न प्रखंडाें में नदी, तालाबाें के पास रंगाेली, दीपाेत्सव, निबंध और चित्रकला प्रतियाेगिताओं का आयाेजन किया गया। गाेमाे में यमुनिया नदी, गोविंदपुर में खुदिया नदी की सफाई की गई और सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमाें के जरिए लाेगाें काे स्वच्छता के प्रति जागरूक करने की काेशिश की गई।

गंगा उत्सव के नोडल पदाधिकारी निदेशक एनईपी इंदु रानी ने बताया कि आयाेजन में प्रखंड व पंचायत के जनप्रतिनिधि, सखी मंडल समूह की दीदी और आम जनता ने बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया। डीआरडीए सभागार में बुधवार काे कार्यक्रम का समापन हाेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें