कोरोना से बचना है तो मास्क पहनिए:राहत : धनबाद में 100 से भी कम काेराेना संक्रमित, चुनौती : अगले एक सप्ताह में ढाई हजार शादियां, जुटेगी भीड़

धनबाद31 मिनट पहले
आज से चलेगा मास्क चेकिंग अभियान

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर में धनबाद अब तक सुरक्षित है। कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज कम मिल रहे हैं। जितने मरीज मिल रहे हैं, उससे अधिक ठीक होकर घर लौट रहे हैं। धनबाद के अस्पतालों में भर्ती कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या 100 के नीचे पहुंच गई है। आईडीएसपी से जारी आंकड़ाें के अनुसार साेमवार काे जिले के विभिन्न काेविड अस्पतालाें में मात्र 98 संक्रमित मरीज ही भर्ती रह गए थे।

आंकड़ाें की मानें ताे जून महीने में धनबाद के अस्पतालाें में 125 मरीज थे। जुलाई महीने से संक्रमित मरीजाें की संख्या में इजाफा शुरू हुआ था। अक्टूबर तक मरीज अधिक मिले। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार नवंबर में संक्रमण की चेन कमजोर हुई है। यही स्थिति रही, लोगों ने कोरोना को लेकर सावधानी बरती तो ताे दिसंबर में कई काेविड अस्पताल खाली हाे जाएंगे।

इधर, 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी है। देवउठनी एकादशी से विवाह की शहनाइयां बजने लगेंगी। नवंबर के अंतिम सप्ताह में तीन और दिसंबर में दस दिन ही विवाह मुहूर्त रहेंगे। डेकोरेटर्स एसोसिएशन के अनुसार अगले एक सप्ताह में करीब ढेड़ हजार विवाह संपन्न हाेंगे। 30 नवंबर को पूर्णिमा है और इस दिन सबसे अधिक शादियां होंगी।

अब शादी होगी तो गेस्ट भी आएंगे ही...। गेस्ट आएंगे तो भीड़ बढ़ेगी...। भीड़ कोरोना की दूसरी लहर को ताकत दे सकती है। शादी समारोह में जुटने वाली भीड़ के बीच कोरोना से बचना एक चुनौती है। हेल्थ विभाग और प्रशासन को डर है कि शादी समारोह की भीड़ से कोरोना संक्रमण की नई चेन बना सकती है। शादी समारोहों में शामिल होने वाले लोगों को भी सावधानी बरतनी होगी।

किस माह में कितने संक्रमित

अप्रैल 02 मई 49 जून 125 जुलाई 646 अगस्त 2193 सितंबर 1963 अक्टूबर 1191 23 नवंबर तक 590

इस माह जितने मरीज मिले, उससे दाेगुना ठीक हुए

जितनी संख्या में नवंबर में मरीज मिले, उससे दाेगुना ठीक हाेकर अस्पतालाें से डिस्चार्ज हुए। आईडीएसपी के आंकड़ाें के अनुसार 23 नवंबर तक धनबाद में 590 नए मरीज मिले, वहीं 965 लाेग ठीक हुए।

माैत :धनबाद तीसरे नंबर पर

काेराेना संक्रमण से माैत के मामले में धनबाद राज्य में तीसरे नंबर पर है। पूर्वी सिंहभूम पहले नंबर पर है। धनबाद में कोरोना से अबतक 89 माैत हाे चुकी है।​​​​​​​

नवंबर में 26 व 30 को मुहूर्त

पंडित चक्रपाणि पाठक ने बताया कि 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी से विवाह मुहूर्त प्रारंभ होंगे। नवंबर माह में 26 व 30 को विवाह के मुहूर्त हैं। वहीं, दिसंबर में 1, 6, 7, 8, 9,10 व 11 तारीख को मुहूर्त रहेंगे। इसके बाद मुहूर्त नए वर्ष में 22 अप्रैल से शुरू होंगे।

अब तक गाइड लाइन जारी नहीं

शादियाें का मुहूर्त शुरू हाे गया है, पर अब तक गाइडलाइन जारी नहीं हुई है।

30 नवंबर, 6, 9 और 12 दिसंबर को कई होटल व मैरिज हॉल बुक

डेकाेरेटर्स एसाेसिएशन के अध्यक्ष प्रदीप कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि 30 नवंबर, 6, 9 और 12 दिसंबर को विवाह के लिए कई हाेटल, मैरिज हाॅल, क्लब व धर्मशाला बुक हैं।

आज से चलेगा मास्क चेकिंग अभियान: बिना मास्क पकड़े जाने पर ‌500 रुपए जुर्माना

काेराेना महामारी से बचाव और नियंत्रण काे लेकर जिला प्रशासन बुधवार से जिले भर में सघन मास्क चेकिंग अभियान चलाएगा। मास्क नहीं लगाने पर 500 रुपए का फाइन तथा दाेबारा नियम का उल्लंघन पर आपदा प्रबंधन अधिनियम के तहत कार्रवाई हाे सकती है। डीसी उमा शंकर सिंह ने इस संबंध में आदेश जारी कर दिया है। डीसी का कहा कि प्रमुख स्थानों अनिवार्य रूप से मास्क लगाना तथा शारीरिक दूरी का अनुपालन कराना आवश्यक है।

