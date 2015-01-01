पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:स्टैंडबाई होंगे सदर व निरसा पाॅलिटेक्निक काेविड अस्पताल, 15 से प्रतिनियुक्ति रद्द, अभी अस्पतालों में केवल 77 एक्टिव केस

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
सदर अस्पताल
  • जिले में तेजी से कम हो रहे कोरोना मरीज, अभी अस्पतालों में केवल 77 एक्टिव केस
  • कम मरीज मिलने पर जिला प्रशासन ने लिया निर्णय, अब दो अस्पतालों में ही होगा इलाज

सदर अस्पताल और निरसा पाॅलिटेक्निक में बने काेविड अस्पतालों में अब नए मरीज भर्ती नहीं हाेंगे। 15 दिसंबर से दाेनाें अस्पताल स्टैंडबाई में रहेंगे। दाेनाें अस्पताल में पारा मेडिकल स्टाफ सहित अन्य कर्मचारियाें की प्रतिनियुक्ति जिला प्रशासन ने रद्द करने का निर्देश स्वास्थ्य विभाग काे दिया है। कहा गया कि काेराेना संक्रमण के मामले कम हुए हैं। इसके बावजूद अधिक संख्या में मरीज मिलने की स्थिति में दाेनाें ही अस्पतालाें में 50-50 मरीजाें के भर्ती हाेने का पूरा इंतजाम रहेगा। बताते चलें कि कम संख्या में संक्रमित मरीज मिलने के कारण कई काेविड अस्पताल बंद किए जा चुके हैं, वहीं कुछ अस्पतालाें में बेडों की संख्या कम कर दी गई है।

सिर्फ सेंट्रल अस्पताल व कैथलैब में भर्ती हाेंगे कोरोना मरीज
नए काेराेना संक्रमित मरीज अब सेंट्रल अस्पताल और एसएनएमएमसीएच कैथलैब में बने काेविड अस्पतालों में ही भर्ती किए जाएंगे। सेंट्रल अस्पताल में 30 आईसीयू बेड के साथ 40 सामान्य बेड और एसएनएमएमसीएच में 30 आईसीयू बेड के साथ 100 सामान्य बेडों का इंतजाम है। क्षेत्रीय अस्पताल भूली में 50 बेड व रेलवे ट्रेनिंग इंस्टीट्यूट भूली में 100 बेड का अस्पताल पहले बंद किया जा चुका है। दूसरी तरफ काेविड अस्पताल में प्रतिनियुक्ति रद्द किए जाने की सूचना से यहां काम करने वाले कर्मचारियाें में निराशा है। कर्मियाें ने बताया कि एक माह से अधिक समय का वेतन भी नहीं मिला है। हताश कर्मी शनिवार काे डीसी से मिलने पहुंचे। वहीं मैनपावर उपलब्ध कराने वाली एजेंसी फ्रंटलाइन के प्रबंधक सुजीत शर्मा ने कहा कि कर्मियाें काे इसी काॅन्ट्रैक्ट के तहत लिया गया था कि अस्पताल बंद हाेने पर उन्हें हटा दिया जाएगा।

निरसा पॉलिटेक्निक
निरसा पॉलिटेक्निक

किंग्स रिसोर्ट कोविड आइसोलेशन सेंटर से मुक्त

निजी स्तर पर काेराेना संक्रमित मरीजाें के इलाज के लिए किंग्स रिसाेर्ट की सुविधा भी बंद की गई। उपायुक्त उमाशंकर सिंह ने किंग्स रिसोर्ट को कोविड-19 आइसोलेशन सेंटर के कार्यों से मुक्त करने का आदेश दिया है। 10 अगस्त 2020 को किंग्स रिसोर्ट ने आइसोलेशन स्थल के रूप में चिह्नित किया गया था। आज किंग्स रिसोर्ट ने आइसोलेशन सेंटर से मुक्त करने के लिए आवेदन दिया था।

