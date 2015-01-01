पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विकास:सदर अस्पताल- गायनोकोलॉजिस्ट, चाइल्ड व यक्ष्मा विभाग सुपर स्पेशियलिटी के रूप में होंगे विकसित

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था को बेहतर करने के लिए तैयार हुआ राेड मैप
  • 29 दिसंबर को हेमंत सरकार के एक साल पूरा हाेने पर जिला प्रशासन देगा प्रजेंटेशन

जिला में स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था बेहतर कैसे हो...? जिला प्रशासन इसका रोड मैप तैयार कर रहा है। 29 दिसंबर को हेमंत सरकार के एक साल पूरा होने पर इस रोड मैप को रखा जाएगा। जिला प्रशासन ने अब तक हेल्थ सेक्टर को लेकर जो रोड मैप तैयार किया है, उसके अनुसार सदर अस्पताल में इलाज की सुविधा बढ़ाने पर जोर दिया गया है। सदर अस्पताल काे स्पेशियलिटी हाॅस्पिटल बनाने की बात कही गई है, ताकि लाेगाें काे धनबाद में ही इलाज की सारी सुविधाएं मिल सके।

सदर अस्पताल के इनचार्ज डाॅ. राजकुमार सिंह का कहना है कि फिलहाल गायनोकोलॉजिस्ट, चाइल्ड व टीबी अर्थात यक्ष्मा विभाग काे सुपर स्पेशियलिटी के रूप में डेवलप करने की योजना है। मेडिसीन और ओपीडी सेवा पहले की तरह संचालित होती रहेगी। जैसे-जैसे आधारभूत संरचना विकिसत हाेती जाएगी, वैसे-वैसे अन्य विभागाें में सुविधाएं बढ़ाई जाएंगी। इसके अलावे हर पंचायत में प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र बनाने की याेजना है। जिला प्रशासन का कहना है कि अगर उनकी योजना जमीन पर उतरी तो हेल्थ सुविधाओं के मामले में धनबाद हर तरह से बेहतर हो जाएगा।

दूसरे चरण में विकसित होगा अन्य कई विभाग

दूसरे चरण में न्यूराेलाॅजी, कार्डियाेलाॅजी, सर्जरी, न्यूराे फिजिसियन सहित अन्य महत्वपूर्ण विभागाें में सुपर स्पेशियलिटी की सुविधा प्रदान करने की याेजना है। धनबाद जिला में प्रदूषण की समस्या आम है। इससे संबंधित कई बीमारियां हाेती हैं, जिसकाे लेकर लाेगाें काे बेहतर इलाज की सुविधा देने की जरूरत है। नेशनल और स्टेट हाइवे हाेने के कारण धनबाद और आसपास के क्षेत्र में कई दुर्घटना जाेन है। यही कारण है कि नेक्स्ट फेज में न्यूराे और कार्डियाे विभाग काे सुपर स्पेशियलिटी बनाने की कार्य याेजना है।

1. डेवलप आधारभूत संरचना

डाॅ राजकुमार सिंह का कहना है कि डाॅक्टर, पारा मेडिकल स्टाफ, आधुनिक उपकरण सहित वह सभी चीजाें की याेजना तैयार की जा रही है, जाे एक सुपर स्पेशियलिटी अस्पताल के लिए चाहिए। इसमें सिविल वर्क भी शामिल है। जिला खनिज फाउंडेशन ट्रस्ट से ये सारी चीजें डेवलप की जाएंगी।

2. विशेषज्ञ डाॅक्टराें की तैनाती

सबसे बड़ी चुनाैती विशेषज्ञ डाॅक्टराें की उपलब्धता है। पीएमसीएच में कई ऐसे विशेषज्ञ डाॅक्टर हैं, जाे प्राइवेट अस्पताल में सेवा दे रहे हैं। वहां उन्हें अपने क्षेत्र में काम का माैका नहीं मिल रहा है। उन्हें यहां सेवा का माैका दिया जाएगा। सरकारी, निजी व दूसरे शहराें के विशेषज्ञ डाॅक्टराें काे हायर किया जाएगा।

20 दिसंबर से शुरू हाे जाएगा ओपीडी सेवा

सदर अस्पताल का ओपीडी 20 दिसंबर से शुरू हो जाएगा। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से इसकी तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। ओपीडी शुरू करने काे लेकर बुधवार को दंत रोग विभाग का सेटअप तैयार किया गया। अस्पताल में टेंडल चेयर व अन्य उपकरणाें को इंस्टॉल कर दिया गया है। सदर अस्पताल में दंत चिकित्सक की प्रतिनियुक्ति को लेकर रोस्टर तैयार करने की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। ओपीडी सेवा शुरू हाेने के बाद इंडोर को शुरू करने की प्रक्रिया आरंभ की जाएगी।

सेंट्रल अस्पताल- किडनी मरीजाें के लिए 3 नई डायलिसिस मशीनें लगेंगी

बीसीसीएल कर्मी किडनी मरीजाें के बेहतर के इलाज के सेंट्रल अस्पताल में तीन नई डायलिसिस मशीनें लगेगी। इसकी खरीदारी की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई है। मशीनों की खरीदारी जेम पाेर्टल के माध्यम से की जाएगी। तीन मशीनों की खरीदारी पर लगभग तीस लाख रुपए खर्च हाेगी। तीनाें नई मशीनें आधुनिक तकनीक से लैस हाेगी। डायलिसिस में कम समय लगने के साथ मरीज काे काफी सहुलियत हाेगी।। फरवरी तक नई मशीनें शुरू हो जाएंगी। इससे खर्च में कटाैती करने और मरीजाें के बाहर रेफर करने पर राेक लगेगी।

वर्तमान में बीसीसीएल से सूचीबद्ध असर्फी और प्रगति नर्सिंग होम में बीसीसीएल के मरीजाें काे डायलिसिस के लिए रेफर किया जाता था। भविष्य में किडनी के सभी मरीजाें का डायलिसिस सेंट्रल अस्पताल में ही होगा। काेविड अस्पताल संचालित हाेने के कारण पिछले नाै माह से सेंट्रल अस्पताल में डायलिसिस बंद था। नवंबर माह से पुन: डायलिसिस की सुविधा बहाल की गई है। डीपी पीवीकेआर मल्लिकार्जुन राव ने बताया कि साेमवार से दाेनाें पालियाें में डायलिसिस किया जाएगा। अभी चार डायलिसिस मशीनें हैं। बीसीसीएल में पचास से अधिक किडनी के पेसेंट्स हैं, जिन्हें डायलिसिस की जरूरत है।

