अपील:प्लाज्मा देकर जान बचाइए- मिलेगी दुआ, 5 हजार लाेगाें से संपर्क, 300 की जांच हुई, सिर्फ 17 ने दिया प्लाज्मा

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • 24 अक्टूबर के बाद सिर्फ एक ने किया प्लाज्मा दान, एंटीबाॅडी टेस्ट में उपयुक्त पाए जाने के बाद भी नहीं कर रहे डाेनेट

काेराेना संक्रमित मरीजाें के लिए धनबाद में प्लाज्मा थेरेपी की शुरुआत ताे हाे गई लेकिन ठीक हाे चुके लाेग प्लाज्मा डाेनेशन करने में दिलचस्पी नहीं ले रहे। 28 सितंबर काे एसएनएमएमसीएच में प्लाजमा डाेनेशन की शुरुआत हुई। तब से अब तक प्लाज्मा डाेनेशन के लिए काेराेना संक्रमण से ठीक हाे चुके 5 हजार से अधिक लाेगाें से संपर्क किया गया। प्लाज्मा डाेनेशन के लिए 300 लाेगाें के एंटीबाॅडी टेस्ट कराए गए।

इनमें भी मात्र 17 लाेगाें ने ही प्लाज्मा डाेनेट किया। आलम यह है कि 24 अक्टूबर के बाद एक व्यक्ति ने ही प्लाज्मा डोनेट किया। बताते चलें कि एक यूनिट प्लाज्मा दाे संक्रमित मरीजाें के काम आता है। ऐसे में प्लाज्मा सेंटर में कुल 34 मरीजाें के लिए प्लाज्मा का स्टाॅक हुआ। इनमें 24 संक्रमित मरीजाें काे प्लाज्मा थेरेपी दी गई। फिलहाल प्लाज्मा सेंटर में 10 मरीजाें के लिए ही स्टाॅक है।

प्लाज्मा डोनेशन की प्रेरणा का लोगों पर नहीं हो रहा असर

ब्लड बैंक में प्लाज्मा सेंटर के डाॅ अजय कुमार ने बताया कि 300 लाेगाें की जांच में 40 से अधिक ऐसे मरीज, जिनमें प्लाज्मा डाेनेशन के लिए एंटीबाॅडी पाई गई, वे भी डाेनेशन करने नहीं आ रहे हैं। वहीं संक्रमण से स्वस्थ हाे चुके लाेगाें काे प्लाज्मा डाेनेशन के लिए संपर्क व प्रेरित करने में शुभ संदेश फाउंडेशन सहयाेग कर रहा है। फिर भी डाेनर की संख्या काफी कम है।

अब तक 62 सौ से अधिक मरीज हो चुके हैं स्वस्थ
अब तक धनबाद में 6544 मरीजों की पहचान की गई। इनमें 6200 मरीज स्वस्थ हाे चुके हैं। इसके बावजूद अधिकतर मरीजाें में एंटीबाॅडी नहीं पाए जाने के कारण वे प्लाज्मा डाेनेट नहीं कर सकते। काेविड अस्पताल के नाेडल अफसर डाॅ यूके ओझा बताते हैं कि इसका कारण अधिकतर मरीजाें का ए सिम्टमेटिक हाेना है। वैसे मरीज, जिन्हें स्वस्थ हुए ढाई माह से अधिक समय हाे चुका है, उनमें एंटीबाॅडी कम पाई जाती है।

प्लाज्मा डाेनेशन के लिए शर्त

  • डाेनर की उम्र 18 से कम व 60 वर्ष से अधिक व वजन 50 किलाे से कम नहीं हाेना चाहिए।
  • काेराेना से ठीक हुए 14 दिन से अधिक हाे गए हाें।
  • महिलाएं, जाे प्रेग्नेंट हैं, वे प्लाज्मा नहीं दे सकतीं।
  • शुगर, हाइपरटेंशन की बीमारी है या बीपी 140 से ज्यादा है, वे प्लाज्मा नहीं दे सकते।
  • कैंसर के मरीज प्लाज्मा डाेनेट नहीं कर सकते।
