अल्पसंख्यक छात्रवृत्ति घोटाला:प्राथमिक विद्यालयों में 9वीं व मध्य विद्यालयाें में 10वीं के छात्रों को दिखाकर हड़प ली लाखों की छात्रवृत्ति

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • उर्दू और आदिवासी विद्यालयों ने भी योजना के लिए कभी आवेदन नहीं किया

अल्पसंख्यक छात्रवृत्ति घोटाले में मंगलवार को भी कई चौंकाने वाले खुलासे हुए। उर्दू प्राथमिक विद्यालय फकीर मुहल्ला, चिरकुंडा में छात्र फुरकान अहमद व सागिर अहमद काे 9वीं व जेबा परवीण को 8वीं के विद्यार्थी बताया गया। प्राथमिक विद्यालय हाेने के बावजूद माध्यमिक कक्षाओं में अध्ययनरत विद्यार्थी बता उनके नाम पर छात्रवृत्ति निकाल ली गई है। प्रति छात्र 10,700 रुपए के हिसाब से 280 विद्यार्थियाें की छात्रवृत्ति की 29 लाख 96 हजार की राशि निकासी हुई है। स्कूल प्रभारी राजीव झा ने बताया कि स्कूल की ओर से छात्रवृत्ति याेजना के लिए आवेदन नहीं किया गया था।

इसी तरह आदिवासी प्राथमिक विद्यालय बगदाहा में अफसाना खातून को 7वीं, सानिया खातून को 8वीं व शहजाद आलम को 9वीं का छात्र दर्शाया गया है। स्कूल के 135 फर्जी छात्र-छात्राओं के नाम से करीब 14 लाख रुपए की निकासी हुई है। विभाग ने भी यह देखने की जहमत नहीं उठाई कि कि प्राथमिक विद्यालय में 7 से 9वीं कक्षाओं का संचालन कैसे हाे सकता है। सभी स्कूलाें के प्रभारी ने स्पष्ट किया कि उन्हें नेशनल स्काॅलरशिप पाेर्टल पर पंजीयन, यूजर आईडी-पासवर्ड या छात्रवृति के वेरिफिकेशन का कुछ भी पता नहीं है। स्कूल की ओर से कभी इसके लिए काेई प्रयास नहीं किया गया।

सरकारी मध्य विद्यालयाें के नाम पर भी हुआ लाखों का वारा-न्यारा
सरकारी मध्य विद्यालयाें के नाम पर भी खूब फर्जीवाड़ा हुआ है। मध्य विद्यालय मदनपुर में 10वीं कक्षा में चांदनी, माे शमीर और सहनाज खातून की छात्रा दर्शाया गया है। कुल 257 फर्जी विद्यार्थियाें के नाम पर करीब 27 लाख रुपए की निकासी हुई। उर्दू मध्य विद्यालय रेयजिया में 9वीं में जावेद अख्तर, राजा शाह, 10वीं कक्षा में जूही खातून, यासिन, शाहबाज सलीम काे दिखाया गया है। स्कूल में इस तरह कुल 270 फर्जी बच्चाें के नाम से प्रति छात्र 10700 रुपए के अनुसार करीब 29 लाख रुपए निकाले गए।

डीईओ, डीडब्ल्यूओ और डीएसई के साथ उपायुक्त ने की समीक्षा बैठक
मामले में उपायुक्त उमा शंकर सिंह ने मंगलवार काे जिला कल्याण पदाधिकारी दयानंद दुबे, डीईओ प्रबला खेस और डीएसई इंद्रभूषण सिंह के साथ समीक्षा बैठक की। डीसी ने बताया कि सभी बिंदुओं काे देखा गया है। गड़बड़ी ताे हुई है। इसकी गहराई में जाना हाेगा कि किस स्तर पर गड़बड़ी हुई है। पाॅलिसी स्तर पर सत्यापन की पद्धति ठीक से नहीं की गई या काेई अन्य कारण है। काेई नेक्सस काम कर रहा है, विभागीय कर्मी या बिचाैलिये काम कर रहे थे, देखना हाेगा। डीसी ने कहा कि यदि मामले में उच्चस्तरीय जांच कमेटी बनानी की जरूरत हुई ताे बनाएंगे।

बीईईओ ने सत्यापन किया या नहीं इसकी डीसी आज खुद करेंगे जांच
डीसी ने कहा कि जिन स्कूलों के नाम पर जहां गड़बड़ियां हुई, उनकी जांच होगी। देखा जाएगा कि यू-डायस निर्गत करने से पहले उसका सत्यापन बीईईओ द्वारा हुआ या नहीं। इसके बाद फेक रजिस्ट्रेशन और इंट्री कैसे हुई? नियम है कि किसी भी बच्चे का अप्रूवल स्कूल के नाेडल पदाधिकारी करते हैं। ओटीपी के माध्यम से लाॅग इन आईडी, पासवर्ड अप्रूव हाेता है। फिर कैसे फेक इंट्री कैसे हाे गई? अब पिछले वर्ष में स्कूली छात्रों की मिले वजीफों की भी जांच होगी। बुधवार काे इसकी व्यापक समीक्षा की जाएगी।

स्कूलों की सूची देने में आनाकानी निष्पक्ष जांच की जाए: एसाेसिएशन
झारखंड प्राइवेट स्कूल एसोसिएशन,
धनबाद ने अल्पसंख्यक छात्रवृत्ति घोटाले की निष्पक्ष जांच की मांग की है। एसोसिएशन ने जिला कल्याण पदाधिकारी से वर्ष 2019 के उन विद्यालयों की सूची मांगी है, जिन्हें यूजर आईडी और पासवर्ड निर्गत किया गया था। इससे एसोसिएशन को स्कूलाें की संख्या का पता चल पाएगा। इसके बाद संबंधित स्कूलाें से जांच के लिए आवेदन दिलाया जाएगा। स्कूलाें की सूची में आनाकानी हाे रही है। हमें बताया गया कि सूची डीईओ से मिलेगी, लेकिन उन्हाेंने दूसरा विभाग हाेने की बात कही।

