चुनौती:अवैध कोयला खदान बंद कराने गए एसडीओ, डीएसपी को बंधक बनाया, दुमका में पुलिस काे खुली चुनाैती दे रहे हैं काेल माफिया

दुमकाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अवैध कोयला बाहर भेजा जा रहा है
  • डीसी के निर्देश पर शुक्रवार काे जिला टास्क फोर्स की टीम गंधकपुर में संचालित अवैध कोयला खदान को बंद कराने पहुंची

दुमका जिला में कोयला माफियाओं का मनोबल इतना बढ़ गया है कि वे ग्रामीणों को आगे कर प्रशासन को खुली चुनौती दे रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को जिले के नक्सल प्रभावित शिकारीपाड़ा प्रखंड में संचालित अवैध कोयला खदान को बंद करने गई जिला टास्क फोर्स टीम के सदस्यों को बंधक बना लिया। काफी देर तक टीम के सदस्यों को ग्रामीणों के आक्रोश का सामना करना पड़ा। खासकर आसपास की ग्रामीण महिलाएं टीम के सदस्यों को काफी भला-बुरा कह रही थीं। काफी समझाने-बुझाने के बाद भी ग्रामीण डोजरिंग करने से रोकते रहे। ग्रामीणाें के गुस्से काे देखते हुए टीम के सदस्याें काे जैसे-तैसे डाेजरिंग की खानापूर्ति कर वहां से लौटना पड़ा।

दरअसल, शिकारीपाड़ा थाना क्षेत्र के गंधकपुर मौजा में चल रही अवैध कोयला खदान को बंद कराने और डोजरिंग के लिए अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी महेश्वर महतो के नेतृत्व में जिला टास्क फोर्स की टीम पहुंची थी। टीम के साथ कई जेसीबी के अलावा अन्य वाहन भी थे। आसपास के ग्रामीणों को जैसे ही सूचना मिली वे खदान के पास जुटने लगे। देखते ही देखते काफी संख्या में ग्रामीणों ने टीम के सदस्यों को चारों तरफ से घेर लिया। जिला टास्क फोर्स टीम में शामिल सभी पदाधिकारियों को ग्रामीणों ने कई घंटों तक घेरे रखा और भला-बुरा कहा। इतना ही नहीं अधिकारियाें के साथ धक्का-मुक्की करने की भी काेशिश की गई।

गंधकपुर, पांचवाहनी, बादल पाड़ा में कोयले का अवैध खनन कर दूसरे प्रदेशों में भेजा जा रहा है

पिछले कई दिनों से सूचना मिल रही थी कि शिकारीपाड़ा के गंधकपुर, पांचवाहनी, बादल पाड़ा आदि मौजा में कोयले का अवैध खनन कर दूसरे प्रदेशों में भेजा जा रहा है। सूचना पर उपायुक्त ने एक टास्क फोर्स का गठन कर अवैध खनन को बंद करने का स्पष्ट निर्देश दिया। डीसी के निर्देश पर शुक्रवार काे जिला टास्क फोर्स की टीम गंधकपुर में संचालित अवैध कोयला खदान को बंद कराने पहुंची। वहां पहुंचकर जेसीबी मशीन से खदान की डोजरिंग शुरू की। इतने में ग्रामीण महिलाएं और बच्चे जुट गए और डाेजरिंग बंद करवा दिया। थोड़ी देर में पीछे से पुरुष भी पहुंच गए और सब ने मिलकर डोजरिंग बंद करवा दिया और टास्क फोर्स को वापस जाने को कहा।

ग्रामीण शांत हुए तो टीम खानापूर्ति कर लौट आई

ग्रामीणों ने 3-4 घंटे तक टीम के सदस्याें काे बंधक बनाए रखा। हालांकि बाद में एसडीओ महेश्वर महादेव और एसडीपीओ नूर मुस्तफा, खनन पदाधिकारी दिलीप कुमार तांती, अंचलाधिकारी अमृता कुमारी, पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर सह थाना प्रभारी संजय सुमन के समझाने के बाद ग्रामीण शांत हुए। टीम डोजरिंग की खानापूर्ति कर लाैट आई।

हर हाल में अवैध कोयला खनन बंद होंगे- एसपी

पुलिस अधीक्षक अंबर लकड़ा ने बताया कि डोजरिंग करने गई टीम के सदस्यों को ग्रामीणों का आक्रोश का सामना करना पड़ा है। उन्हाेंने कहा कि हर हाल में अवैध कोयला खदानाें को बंद कराया जाएगा। अतिरिक्त पुलिस बल लगाकर जिले की सभी अवैध कोयला खदानों को अविलंब बंद कराने की प्रक्रिया जल्द ही शुरू की जाएगी।

