पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Dhanbad
  • Sharad Purnima And Lakkhi Puja Will Be Worshiped For Two Days Today, Purnima Will Start At 5:47 Pm, Saturday Night Will End At 8:21 Pm

त्योहार:शरद पूर्णिमा व लक्खी पूजा आज, दो दिन होगी आराधना, शाम 5:47 बजे पूर्णिमा हाेगी अारंभ, शनिवार रात 8:21 बजे हाेगी समाप्त

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पंडित चंक्रपाणि पाठक के अनुसार साल में एक बार शरद पूर्णिमा के दिन ही चंद्रमा सोलह कलाओं से परिपूर्ण होता है

आश्विन मास की पूर्णिमा को शरद पूर्णिमा कहा जाता है। इस वर्ष शरद पूर्णिमा 30 अक्टूबर, शुक्रवार के दिन मनाई जाएगी। धार्मिक मान्यता के अनुसार, शरद पूर्णिमा सभी पूर्णिमा तिथियाें में से सबसे महत्वपूर्ण माना जाता है। इस दिन धन, वैभव और ऐश्वर्य की प्राप्ति के लिए मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा की जाती है। श्रद्धालु इस दिन व्रत रखते हैं। इस पूर्णिमा को कोजागरी पूर्णिमा या कोजागरी लक्ष्मी पूजा भी कहते हैं। पौराणिक मान्यता के अनुसार शरद पूर्णिमा के दिन माता लक्ष्मी का अवतरण हुआ था।

इस दिन खासतौर पर रात को चावल की खीर बनाकर चंद्रमा के नीचे रखा जाता है। ऐसा कहा जाता है कि इस दिन अमृतवर्षा होती है। इसलिए चंद्रमा के नीचे रखी खीर खाने से कई प्रकार की परेशानियाें व राेगाें से मुक्ति मिलती है। इस दिन मां लक्ष्मी की भी पूजा का विशेष महत्व है। श्रद्धालु मां लक्ष्मी की प्रतिमा स्थापित कर उनको आमंत्रित करते हैं। ताकि उनके यहां सालभर धन, वैभव की कोई कमी न हाे। बंगाली समुदाय इस पर्व काे लक्खी पूजा के रूप में मनाते है।

पूर्णिमा तिथि के प्रवेश के बाद मनाई जाती है लक्खी पूजा, धन और वैभव की होती है प्राप्ति
लक्ष्मी पूजा व लक्खी पूजा पूर्णिमा तिथि के प्रवेश के बाद मनाई जाती है। इस साल पूर्णिमा तिथि का आरंभ 30 अक्टूबर, शुक्रवार शाम 5ः47 बजे हाे रहा है। वहीं 31 अक्टूबर, शनिवार रात 8ः21 बजे पूर्णिमा तिथि समाप्त हाे रही है। ऐसे में शुक्रवार व शनिवार पूर्णिमा तिथि तक श्रद्धालु लक्ष्मी पूजा व लक्खी पूजा कर पाएंगे।

शरद पूर्णिमा का महत्व

पंडित चंक्रपाणि पाठक के अनुसार साल में एक बार शरद पूर्णिमा के दिन ही चंद्रमा सोलह कलाओं से परिपूर्ण होता है। ऐसी मान्यता है कि शरद पूर्णिमा के दिन चंद्रमा की किरणों से अमृत की बूंदें बरसती हैं, जो स्वास्थ्य के लिए लाभदायक होती हैं। शरद पूर्णिमा का महत्व लक्ष्मी पूजा के लिए भी है। पौराणिक मान्यताओं के अनुसार शरद पूर्णिमा को माता लक्ष्मी रातभर विचरण करती हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें