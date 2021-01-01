पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बरामद:स्नैक कैचर बापी गिरफ्तार क्वार्टर से 11 सांप बरामद, अवैध कारोबार के आरोप में वन विभाग ने मारा छापा; पहले भी जहरीले सांपों से हो चुका है सामना

गाेमाेएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अवैध रूप से घर में सांप रखने के आराेप में बापी काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया
  • बापी सांपाें का काराेबार करता है और उनका जहर निकालकर बेचता

गाेमाे के चर्चित स्नैक कैचर और रेलकर्मी सुब्रताे दे उर्फ बापी दा के क्वार्टर में शुक्रवार काे वन विभाग की टीम ने छापा मारा। उनके क्वार्टर के पीछे बनी झाेपड़ी में डिब्बाें में रखे रसेल वाइपर समेत 11 सांप मिले। अवैध रूप से घर में सांप रखने के आराेप में बापी काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। जानकारी के मुताबिक, धनबाद वन प्रमंडल कार्यालय काे नई दिल्ली से डब्ल्यूडब्ल्यूएफ टैरिफ के जरिए शिकायत मिली थी कि बापी सांपाें का काराेबार करता है और उनका जहर निकालकर बेचता है। डीएफओ के निर्देश पर ताेपचांची रेंज ऑफिसर सह एसीएफ एके मंजुल ने ताेपचांची और हरिहरपुर पुलिस के साथ मिलकर छापेमारी की। वहां से दाे रसेल वाइपर, दाे धामिन, दाे चित्ती समेत 11 सांप बरामद किए गए।

पहली नजर में सुब्रताे दे उर्फ बापी काे दाेषी पाया गया है। उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।’’

-एके मंजुल, रेंज ऑफिसर, ताेपचांची

मैं निर्दाेष हूं। कुछ गलत लाेगाें काे टीम से हटाया था। उन्हीं ने गलत आराेप लगाकर कार्रवाई कराई है। मैं सांपाें का काराेबार नहीं करता।’’
- सुब्रताे दे उर्फ बापी

