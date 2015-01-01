पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोशिश शुरू:एसएनएमएमसीएच- 15 कराेड़ से एमसीआई से चिह्नित कमियां दूर होंगी, एमसीआई ने कमियों पर जताई है नाराजगी

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने आवंटित की राशि, एमसीआई ने कमियों पर जताई है नाराजगी

एसएनएमएमसीएच में 15 कराेड़ रुपए खर्च कर एमसीआई द्वारा चिह्नित कमियाें काे दूर किया जाएगा। कमियों को दूर करने के लिए मुख्यालय से 15 करोड़ रुपए आवंटित किए हैं। उक्त राशि से अस्पताल में सुविधा मुहैया कराने सहित अन्य कार्य किए जाएंगे। बता दें कि जितनी बार भी एमसीआई की टीम एसएनएमएमसीएच में निरीक्षण के लिए आई है, हर बार कुछ न कुछ कमियों मिली हैं। हर बार कमियाें काे चिह्नित किया गया लेकिन इसे दूर करने में प्रबंधन असफल रहा। एसएनएमएमसीएच को अब तक एमबीबीएस के लिए 100 सीटें नहीं मिल सकी हैं। मेडिकल कालेज को एमबीबीएस की 100 सीटें मिल सके और सुचारू रूप से मरीजाें का इलाज संभव हो, इसके लिए फंड आवंटित किए गए हैं।

एसएनएमएमसीएच में अब भी हैं कमियां, मेडिकल कॉलेज में आधारभूत संरचना पर तेजी से किया गया है काम

एसएनएमएमसीएच में अब भी एमसीआई द्वारा चिह्नित कई कमियां हैं। पिछले साल प्रबंधन ने स्वर्ण आरक्षण के तहत सत्र 2019-20 में एमबीबीएस की 25 सीटों पर नामांकन की अनुमति मांगी थी, लेकिन एमसीआई ने कमियों का हवाला देते हुए सीटें बढ़ाने पर सहमति नहीं जताई थी। एमसीआई ने सेंट्रल ऑक्सीजन, डेमो रूम, पैंट्री सुविधा व लेक्चर हॉल की कमी पहले ही बता चुकी है। हालांकि मेडिकल कॉलेज में आधारभूत संरचना पर तेजी से काम किया गया है। पेडियाट्रिक विभाग में वेंटिलेटर, बेड, डेफ्रिबिलेटर सहित अन्य उपकरणाें की खरीदारी हो चुकी है। इनमें सबसे बड़ी कमी अस्पताल में पाइपलाइन से ऑक्सीजन पहुंचाने, छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए हॉस्टल, रेजिडेंट डॉक्टरों के लिए परिसर में आवास, लेक्चर थियेटर की क्षमता बढ़ाने की हैं।

ऑक्सीजन गैसपाइप लाइन के लिए मिले 5 करोड़ रुपए, विवादों के बाद कार्य फिर शुरू

गैसपाइप लाइन के कार्य को गति देने के लिए मुख्यालय से 5 करोड़ रुपए आवंटित किए गए हैं। कई विवादों के बाद अस्पताल में ऑक्सीजन गैस पाइपलाइन के कार्य ने फिर से गति पकड़ी है। गैस पाइप लाइन बिछाने समेत प्लांट बनाने का कार्य पुष्पा सेल्स नामक एजेंसी को मिला है। बता दें कि एमबीबीएस की सीटें घटकर 50 होने की एक बड़ी वजह गैस पाइप लाइन भी है।

मुख्यालय को कई बार लिखा पत्र
एमसीआई के मापदंड के अनुसार फैकल्टी की कमी 10 फीसदी से अधिक नहीं होनी चाहिए। जबकि पहले से ही यहां फैकल्टी की कमी 10 फीसदी से अधिक है। टीचिंग फैकल्टी की 25 प्रतिशत व एसआर की लगभग 30 प्रतिशत कमी है। एमबीबीएस की सौ सीटों के लिए यह बड़ी बाधा है। इसके अलावे एसआर व एसिसटेंट प्रोफेसरों की कमी बरकरार है।

लेक्चर हॉल का शीघ्र होगा विस्तार
एमसीआई से चिह्नित कमियों काे दूर करने के लिए लेक्चर हॉल में सीटों की संख्या 50 से बढ़ाकर साै करने की तैयारी की जा रही है। मेडिकल कॉलेज प्रबंधन के अनुसार लेक्चर हॉल के विस्तार के लिए टेंडर हो चुका है शीघ्र काम शुरू होगा। ताकि इस कमी काे दूर की जा सके।

फैकल्टी को छोड़ मेडिकल कॉलेज और अस्पताल के लिए राशि का आवंटन किया गया है। एमसीआई से चिह्नित कमियाें काे शीघ्र दूर किया जाएगा। ”
डॉ शैलेंद्र कुमार, प्राचार्य एसएनएमएमसीएच धनबाद

