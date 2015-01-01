पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे:गोमो होकर चलेगी पटना से दुर्ग के बीच स्पेशल ट्रेन, हावड़ा-देहरादून स्पेशल ट्रेन 15, 16, 19 और 20 नवंबर को चलेगी

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • गोमो और बोकारो होकर पटना से दुर्ग के बीच स्पेशल ट्रेन चलेगी

दिवाली और छठ के माैके पर रेलवे की ओर से कई स्पेशल ट्रेनाें का परिचालन शुरू किया जा रहा है। इनमें धनबाद, गोमो और बाेकाराे के रास्ते चलने वाली कई ट्रेनें भी शामिल हैं। गोमो और बोकारो होकर पटना से दुर्ग के बीच स्पेशल ट्रेन चलेगी। दुर्ग से 16 व 17 नवंबर और पटना से 17 और 18 नवंबर को चलाई जाएगी। ट्रेन संख्या 08891 दुर्ग-पटना स्पेशल दुर्ग से सुबह 10.30 खुलकर बोकारो रात 11.35 बजे गोमो रात 12.50 बजे और पटना सुबह 5.30 बजे पहुंचेगी। वापसी में ट्रेन संख्या 08892 पटना-दुर्ग स्पेशल पटना से सुबह 7.30 बजे खुलकर गोमो दोपहर 12.30 बजे, बोकारो 1.40 और दुर्ग तड़के 3.45 सुबह पहुंचेगी। वहीं देहरादून-हावड़ा स्पेशल का परिचालन शुक्रवार से शुरू हाे गया। यह ट्रेन 13, 14, 17 और नवंबर को चलेगी। वहीं हावड़ा-देहरादून स्पेशल ट्रेन 15, 16, 19 और 20 नवंबर को चलेगी।

इधर, भुवनेश्‍वर से आनंद विहार के बीच चलने वाली स्पेशल ट्रेन के समय में बदलाव किया गया है। यह ट्रेन अपने पूर्व निर्धारित समय से एक घंटे पहले गोमो और बोकारो पहुंचेगी। आनंद विहार से सुबह 7.05 बजे के बदले आठ बजे खुलकर 35 मिनट पहले भुवनेश्वर पहुंच जाएगी। गाेमाे और बाेकाराे स्टेशन पर ट्रेन एक घंटे पहले पहुंचेगी। 02814 आनंदविहार-भुवनेश्वर एक्सप्रेस आनंद विहार से सुबह 8 बजे खुलकर गोमो रात 12.05 बजे, बोकारो रात 1.15 बजे और भुवनेश्वर शाम 3.40 बजे पहुंचेगी।

