रेलवे:माेतीहारी व सहरसा के लिए चलेंगी स्पेशल ट्रेनें, आज से शुरू हो सकती है गंगा-दामोदर में बुकिंग, दोनों ट्रेनें बोकारो और गोमो होकर चलेंगी

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • हटिया से सहरसा के लिए नौ नवंबर को दो स्पेशल ट्रेनें चलेंगी
  • एक सुबह 10 बजे और दूसरी रात 10 बजे हटिया से खुलेगी

दिवाली और छठ की भीड़ से निपटने के लिए धनबाद, गोमो व बोकारो होकर उत्तर बिहार के लिए तीन स्पेशल ट्रेनें चलेंगी। 8 नवंबर को हटिया से धनबाद होकर मोतीहारी के लिए स्पेशल ट्रेन चलेगी। वहीं हटिया से सहरसा के लिए नौ नवंबर को दो स्पेशल ट्रेनें चलेंगी। एक सुबह 10 बजे और दूसरी रात 10 बजे हटिया से खुलेगी। दोनों ट्रेनें बोकारो और गोमो होकर चलेंगी। हटिया से धनबाद होकर मोतीहारी को जानेवाली ट्रेन मधुपुर और जसीडीह होकर चलेगी, जबकि सहरसा जाने वाली ट्रेनें चंद्रपुरा, गोमो, पारसनाथ, कोडरमा, गया और पटना होकर मोतिहारी जाएगी।

दूसरी तरफ हटिया-इस्लामपुर, रांची-पटना एक्सप्रेस और हटिया पूर्णिया कोशी स्पेशल ट्रेन 10 नवंबर से चलेंगी। इधर, 10 नवंबर से चलने वाली गंगा दामोदर एक्सप्रेस समेत छह ट्रेनों में सीट बुकिंग के लिए आईआरसीटी और रेलवे नेे डाटा फीडिंग का काम शुरू किया। रेलवे सूत्रों ने बताया कि शनिवार से सीटों की बुकिंग शुरू हो सकती है।

