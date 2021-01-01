पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तनाव:विश्वकर्मा में हिंसक भिड़ंत के बाद सन्नाटा दोनों पक्षों में तनाव, एक दूसरे पर विरुद्ध पुलिस से लिखित शिकायत; एसडीएम को शो-कॉज

भगतडीह2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पूर्व सूचना के बावजूद मजिस्ट्रेट की प्रतिनियुक्ति नहीं करने पर एडीएम ने एसडीएम से मांगा जवाब
  • पूर्व सूचना रहने के बावजूद विधि व्यवस्था संधारण हेतु काेई दंडाधिकारी प्रतिनियुक्त नहीं किया जाना अत्यंत खेद का विषय

कुसुंडा क्षेत्र की विश्वकर्मा परियोजना में मैनुअल ट्रक लोडिंग को लेकर गुरुवार को हुई हिंसक झड़प के बाद दोनों गुटों में तनाव व्याप्त है। झरिया पुलिस और सीआईएसएफ के जवानों ने विश्वकर्मा परियोजना लाेडिंग प्वाइंट पर गश्त तेज कर दी है। शुक्रवार को विश्वकर्मा परियोजना में सन्नाटा पसरा रहा। वहीं दोनों गुटों के मजदूर परियोजना के इर्द-गिर्द घूमते रहे। घटना के बाद दाेनाें गुटाें ने अलग-अलग बैठक कर घटना के निंदा करते हुए एक दूसरे पर आरोप-प्रत्यारोप लगाए। इधर दाेनाेंं पक्षाें ने एक दूसरे पर विरुद्ध पुलिस से लिखित शिकायत की है। हालांकि झरिया पुलिस ने एक पक्ष की शिकायत मिलने की बात कही है।

वहीं विश्वकर्मा प्राेजेक्ट मामले में एडीएम लाॅ एंड ऑर्डर चंदन कुमार ने त्वरित कार्रवाई नहीं किए जाने काे लेकर एसडीओ द्वारा शाेकाॅज किया है। एडीएम लाॅ एंड ऑर्डर ने एसडीओ से पूछा कि कि काेयला लाेडिंग काे लेकर विश्वकर्मा प्रोजेक्ट में सुबह से लेकर शाम तक खूनी झड़प चलती रही। पूर्व सूचना रहने के बावजूद विधि व्यवस्था संधारण हेतु काेई दंडाधिकारी प्रतिनियुक्त नहीं किया जाना अत्यंत खेद का विषय है। एडीएम ने फाेटो, वीडियाेग्राफी तथा अखबारों में छपी खबराें के आधार पर संबंधित व्यक्तियाें काे चिह्नित करते हुए धारा 107 के तहत कार्रवाई का निर्देश दिया है।

जब तक रोजगार नहीं, तब तक आंदोलन- मंच

भाजपा समर्थित युवा बेरोजगार मंच के मजदूरों ने धनसार में बैठक की। मजदूर मोहन साह ने कहा कि मजदूरों की एसडीओ से बात हुई थी। उनके कहने पर सभी ने आधारकार्ड भी सौंपे थे। इसके बावजूद प्रबंधन और दूसरे गुट के इशारे पर समझौता के बगैर ट्रक भेज दिए, जिस कारण घटना घटी। घटना की शिकायत ऑनलाइन की गई है। जब तक रोजगार नहीं मिलता है, तब तक आंदोलन जारी रहेगा। बैठक में समा देवी, लक्ष्मी देवी, माया देवी, महापति देवी, तारा देवी, संपूर्ण देवी आदि मौजूद थीं।

मजदूराेंं की आड़ में रंगदारी चाह रहे भाजपाई- मासस

69 दंगल में लगभग 650 मजदूर ट्रक लोडिंग कार्य करते
69 दंगल में लगभग 650 मजदूर ट्रक लोडिंग कार्य करते

बस्ताकोला बंद पेट्रोल पंप के पास मासस की बैठक में महानगर सचिव बिंदा पासवान व जिला अध्यक्ष सुभाष चटर्जी ने कहा कि मजदूरों की आड़ में रंगदारी बर्दाश्त नहीं है। यहां जमीन के बदले 69 दंगल में लगभग 650 मजदूर ट्रक लोडिंग कार्य करते हैं। जिला प्रशासन दोषियों पर कार्रवाई कर पुनः ट्रक लोडिंग शुरू कराए। मजदूर नेता धरम बाउरी ने कहा कि विधायक राज सिन्हा ने वर्चस्व जमाने के लिए गुड्डू सिंह को ढाल बनाया है। बैठक में घुटन सिंह,धर्म बाउरी. सुमन हांसदा, आजादी चौहान आदि थे।

दोनों पक्षों के 50 से अधिक लोगों के खिलाफ थाने में शिकायत

लाहेबेड़ा की सुनीता मरांडी ने युवा बेरोजगार मंच के गुड्डू सिंह, ढोलक सिंह, मोहित सिंह, विनीत पांडे, मंगल सिंह, शिव शंकर सिंह, कारी देवी, किशु रवानी, नाथू चौधरी सहित अन्य तथा मंच के नाथू चौधरी ने सामंत हेंब्रम, शीतल हेंब्रम, किशोर मुर्मु, देवा साव, टुनू गुप्ता, शिवराज चौहान, भागीरथ मुर्मू, हेमसागर, बबलू मरांडी, अरशद अली, राधा देवी, पप्पू सहित अन्य 25 के खिलाफ झरिया थाना में शिकायत दी है।

तीन साल से दाेनाें गुट हैं आमने सामने

विश्वकर्मा में मैनुअल लोडिंग को लेकर दोनों गुटों में तीन साल से विवाद चला आ रहा है। जिला प्रशासन और कुसुंडा प्रबंधन की ओर से कई बार ट्रक लोडिंग शुरू कराने के लिए वाहन को परियोजना में भेजा गया पर हर बार दोनों गुटों में भिड़ंत के साथ बमबाजी व फायरिंग तक हो गई। कई बार दोनों गुटों के बीच वार्ता कराई गई, पर अब तक निदान नहीं निकला।

किसी काे भी कानून हाथ में लेने का अधिकार नहीं है। शांति भंग करने वालाें काे बख्शा नहीं जाएगा।''
प्रमाेद कुमार सिंह, इंस्पेक्टर झरिया थाना

