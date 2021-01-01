पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डांस टीचर अपहरणकांड:जबरन शादी के लिए सालभर से परेशान कर रहा था आरोपी, बात नहीं मानने पर पापा को गोली मारने की धमकी देता था

  • महिला प्रताड़ना को अपने अभिनय से समाज के बीच रखने वाली कलाकार आज खुद पीड़ित
  • पड़ोसी दीपक वर्मा समेत दो पर केस, अस्पताल में भर्ती पीड़िता ने कहा...

भूली सी ब्लॉक की अपह्रत डांस टीचर एसएनएमएमसीएच इमरजेंसी वार्ड में भर्ती है। उसकी आंखों में खौफ...। परिवार के लोग जब सामने आ रहे हैं तो वह उन्हें देख रोने लग रही है...। डॉक्टरों को इशारे में कहती है- सिर में दर्द है। बहुत कोशिश करने पर लड़खड़ाती आवाज में बोल पा रही है। जान-पहचान के लोग उसे समझा रहे हैं कि कुछ नहीं होगा। वह ठीक हो जाएगी।

बयान लेने जब पुलिस के अधिकारी उसके पास पहुंचे तो उसका एक ही सवाल है... वह पकड़ा गया या नहीं? उसके इस सवाल का जवाब पुलिस के पास नहीं था। पुलिस ने मंगलवार को पीड़िता के फर्दबयान पर सी ब्लॉक निवासी दीपक वर्मा समेत दो अज्ञात के खिलाफ अपहरण और मारपीट समेत अन्य धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है। अगवा कर सिर पर कड़ा (हाथ में पहनने वाला) से हमला कर उसे बेहोश करने वाला अब तक फरार है। पीड़िता ने दैनिक भास्कर को आरोपी की जुल्मों की दास्तां सुनाई।

महिला प्रताड़ना को अपने अभिनय से समाज के बीच रखने वाली कलाकार आज खुद पीड़ित

पीड़िता कई कला समारोह में हिस्सा ले चुकी है। पीड़िता ने अभिनय के माध्यम से महिला प्रताड़ना की दास्तां और महिला संघर्ष को समाज के सामने कई बार रखा है। जिस महिला प्रताड़ना की बात उसने नाट्य मंंच पर की थी, आज वह उसे ही अपनी जिंदगी में महसूस कर रही है और अस्पताल के बेड पर दर्द के बीच न्याय मांग रही है।

कड़ा से मेरे सिर पर हमला किया और गाड़ी में खींच लिया

मैं हर दिन की तरह सोमवार को भी डांस क्लास से अपने घर लौट रही थी। सोमवार को घर के लिए निकली तो पिता जी को फोन कर दी। भूली सी ब्लाॅक में ऑटाे से उतरी और घर जाने लगी। एक कार खड़ी थी। कार से दीपक उतरा और मेरी ओर झपटा। मैं कुछ समझ पाती, उससे पहले दीपक ने मेरे सिर पर कड़ा (हाथ में पहनने वाला) से हमला किया। मैं बेहाेश हाे गई। थाेड़ी देर के लिए मुझे हाेश आया। मैंने स्वयं को अपनी एक सहेली के घर पर पाया। दीपक और मैं क्लास 10 वीं तक साथ पढ़ें हैं। दीपक मुझ पर शादी का दवाब बनाता था। मैं पिछले एक साल से उसकी हरकतों से परेशान थी। सारी बात पिता जी को बताई। पिता जी ने भी दीपक को समझाया। पर वह नहीं माना। मुझे धमकी देने लगा। वह कहता था- तुम मेरी नहीं हाेगी ताे किसी का नहीं हाेने दूंगा। शादी के मंडप में गाेली मार दूंगा।

पुलिस की लापरवाही- बयान लेने पहले जमादार काे भेजा, बाद में इंस्पेक्टर आए

मामले में पुलिस की लापरवाही भी देखने काे मिली। भूली थाना प्रभारी छुट्टी पर हैं। प्रभार में जमादार हैं। पीड़िता का बयान लेने के लिए किसी वरीय अधिकारी काे जाना था, लेकिन थाने के एक पुरुष और एक महिला जमादार को भेज दिया गया। बयान अपूर्ण हाेने पर मंगलवार शाम बैंक माेड़ थाना प्रभारी पीड़िता का बयान लेने पहुंचे। उसके बाद प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने की प्रक्रिया पूरी हुई। इधर, भूली पुलिस ने आरोपी युवक की तलाश में कई जगहों पर छापेमारी की, पर आरोपी युवक पुलिस के हाथ नहीं लगा।

आरोपी को जल्द गिरफ्तार करे प्रशासन- प्रियंका

जिप सदस्या प्रियंका पाल ने जिला प्रशासन से आरोपी को जल्द गिरफ्तार करने की मांग की है। प्रियंका ने कहा कि पिछले कुछ दिनों से महिलाएं असुरक्षित महसूस कर रही हैं। जबरन किसी युवती को ले जाना बहुत ही निंदनीय घटना है।

बदमाशों का मनोबल बढ़ता जा रहा- विधायक

घटना की जानकारी पाकर मंगलवार को विधायक राज सिन्हा पीड़िता से मिलने पीएमसीएच पहुंचे। विधायक ने कहा कि घटना चिंताजनक है। बदमाशों का मनोबल बढ़ता जा रहा है। विधायक ने घटना के संबंध में एसएसपी से बात की।

