  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Dhanbad
  The Admitted Students Of The 8th Will Be Admitted In The 9th Till 24 November, The Directorate Of Secondary Education Wrote A Letter To All The DEOs

नामांकन:8वीं के प्राेमाेटेड स्टूडेंट्स का 9वीं में दाखिला 24 नवंबर तक लिया जाएगा, माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशालय ने सभी डीईओ काे पत्र लिखा

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • लाॅकडाउन और काेविड-19 से उत्पन्न स्थिति में स्कूलाें में बच्चाें के नामांकन में कमी आई है

स्कूली शिक्षा विभाग ने वर्तमान सत्र में दाखिले के लिए अवधि विस्तार किया है। इसकाे लेकर माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशालय ने सभी डीईओ काे पत्र लिखा है। निदेशक ने कहा है कि काेविड-19 के मद्देनजर स्कूलाें में शैक्षणिक कार्यक्रम बंद हैं। लाॅकडाउन और काेविड-19 से उत्पन्न स्थिति में स्कूलाें में बच्चाें के नामांकन में कमी आई है।

ऐसे में जिले में नामांकन की तिथि बढ़ाने की जरूरत बतायी जा रही है। झारखंड एकेडमिक काउंसिल द्वारा नामांकन के लिए 24 नवंबर तक अवधि विस्तार की गई है। आठवीं कक्षा के लिए आयाेजित विशेष परीक्षा आदि के माध्यम से सफल छात्राें के नाैवीं कक्षा में नामांकन के लिए तय समय सीमा काे काउंसिल काे काउंसिल ने ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन की निर्धारित तिथि तक विस्तारित समझा जाए।

