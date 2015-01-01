पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आदेश:नगर आयुक्त ने जारी किया आदेश, बोरिंग कराने से पहले निगम से पास कराना हाेगा नक्शा, अब तक बाेरिंग के लिए हर सप्ताह में 10-15 आवेदन आते थे

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  शिकायतें मिली हैं कि पहले पानी का काराेबार करने वाले भी निगम से अनुमति लेकर बाेरिंग करा लेते थे

नगर निगम क्षेत्र में अगर आप अपनी जमीन पर घर या मकान बनाने के लिए बाेरिंग कराना चाहते हैं, ताे पहले आपकाे उसका नक्शा पास कराना हाेगा। नगर आयुक्त सत्येंद्र कुमार ने शुक्रवार काे इस संबंध में आदेश जारी कर दिया है। बिना नक्शे के बाेरिंग करने की अनुमति देने पर जलापूर्ति शाखा काे तत्काल प्रभाव से राेक लगाने काे कहा गया है। शुक्रवार से ही इस आदेश पर अमल शुरू हाे गया है। नगर आयुक्त ने बताया कि भूगर्भ जल काे राेकने के लिए यह व्यवस्था की गई है। शिकायतें मिली हैं कि पहले पानी का काराेबार करने वाले भी निगम से अनुमति लेकर बाेरिंग करा लेते थे।

इसे राकने के लिए नई व्यवस्था की गई है। बाेरिंग की अनुमति लेने के लिए आवेदन पत्र के साथ नगर निगम से पास किए गए नक्शे की काॅपी भी जमा करनी हाेगी। अब तक अपनी जमीन पर बाेरिंग कराने के लिए आवेदन पत्र के साथ 1000 रुपए का डीडी नगर निगम के पास जमा करनी पड़ती है। आवेदन के तीन-चार दिनाें बाद अनुमति मिल जाता थी। जलापूर्ति शाखा के मुताबिक, अब तक बाेरिंग के लिए हर सप्ताह में 10-15 आवेदन आते थे। अब इसमें कमी अा सकती है।

