  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Dhanbad
  • The City Gets Jamadoba Water After Spending 9 Lakh Rupees, But The Municipal Corporation Forgot The Plan By Making An Estimate

जलसंकट:‌9 लाख खर्च कर शहर को मिल जाता जामाडोबा का पानी, लेकिन एस्टिमेट बनाकर योजना ही भूल गया नगर निगम

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
  • दुर्गोत्सव में झेला जलसंकट क्योंकि...शहर से दूर रह गया जामाडोबा का पानी

गाेविंदपुर के बरवा में पाइप क्षतिग्रस्त हाेने के कारण शहर ने 4 दिनों तक जलसंकट का सामना किया। जलसंकट की इस स्थिति ने अफसरों व जनप्रतिनिधियों को दो साल पहले बनी जामाडोबा वैकल्पिक जलापूर्ति योजना की याद दिला दी। मैथन जलापूर्ति व्यवस्था ठप होने पर शहर में पानी के लिए हाहाकार नहीं मचे... इस बाबत ही यह योजना बनाई गई थी। इस योजना के तहत जामाडोबा का पानी शहर में लाना था। मैथन जलापूर्ति व्यवस्था ठप होने पर जामाडोबा का पानी शहर के लोगों तक पहुंचाया जाता। नगर निगम, झमाडा और पेयजल एवं स्वच्छता विभाग की संयुक्त टीम इस योजना पर काम कर रही थी। संयुक्त टीम ने झरिया भगतडीह और धनसार पुल का निरीक्षण किया था।

टीम ने निरीक्षण के दौरान पाया था कि पूर्व में जिस पाइप से जामाडाेबा से दामाेदर नदी का पानी धनबाद आता था, उसे फिर से चालू किया जा सकता है। निगम ने जामाडोबा का पानी शहर के लोगों तक पहुंचाने के लिए 9 लाख रुपए का प्राक्कलन तैयार किया था। प्राक्कलन तैयार कर निगम इस योजना को भूल गया। दो वर्षों से योजना फाइलों में बंद है। दुर्गा पूजा के दौरान जब जलसकंट ने शहर में हाहाकार मचा दिया तो अफसरों व जनप्रतिनिधियों को यह योजना पुन: याद आई है।

जब 8 दिन ठप हो गई थी जलापूर्ति, तब बनी थी वैकल्पिक योजना
दाे साल पूर्व मैथन डैम में जल स्तर घटने के कारण शहर में लगातार आठ दिनों तक जलापूर्ति व्यवस्था ठप हाे गई थी। शहर में पानी के लिए लोग सड़कों पर आ गए थे। यह हालात फिर नहीं बने, इसके लिए जिला प्रशासन ने वैकल्पिक जलापूर्ति व्यवस्था के तहत जामाडोबा का पानी शहर लाने की योजना तैयार की थी। पर यह योजना जमीन पर नहीं उतर सकी। याेजना का फाइल कहां है और वह किस स्थिति में है, यह भी बताने वाला काेई नहीं है।

पूर्व मेंं आता था जामाडाेबा से पानी
मैथन जलापूर्ति याेजना के चालू हाेने के पूर्व जामाडाेबा से ही पानी धनबाद आता था। मैथन जलापूर्ति याेजना के शुरू हाेने के बाद इस व्यवस्था काे बंद कर दिया गया। इसके बाद किसी ने इस पर ध्यान नहीं दिया। झमाडा के अफसराें की माने ताे पूर्व में झरिया भगतडीह के समीप ही वाॅल्व था और वहीं से पानी धनबाद भेजा जाता था। वहां वाॅल्व अभी भी है, लेकिन वह बंद है।

सांसद पीएन सिंह ने सांसद पीएन सिंह ने कहा कि.. जामाडोबा का पानी आता तो नहीं होता जलसंकट

सांसद पीएन सिंह ने कहा कि शहर में पांच दिनाें तक जलापूर्ति ठप हाे जाती है और संबंधित विभाग द्वारा काेई कार्रवाई नहीं की जाती। यह दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। उन्हाेंने कहा कि पूर्व में जामाडाेबा से पानी धनबाद आता था। जामाडाेबा से 28 इंच का पाइप अभी भी धनसार तक आया हुआ है। इसी पाइप से शहर काे विषम परिस्थिति में पानी मिल सकता है। इस व्यवस्था काे फिर से चालू करने के लिए ही 9 लाख रुपए का एस्टिमेट तैयार किया गया था, लेकिन इस योजना पर काम नहीं हुआ। इस की जानकारी उपायुक्त काे दी है।

इधर, जल संकट को लेकर नगर आयुक्त से मिले भाजपाई, कहा; जामाडोबा का पानी शहर को मिले

जल संकट को लेकर नगर आयुक्त से मिले भाजपाई
जल संकट को लेकर नगर आयुक्त से मिले भाजपाई

शहरी क्षेत्र में व्याप्त जल संकट समेत अन्य मुद्दे काे लेकर गुरुवार काे भाजपा का एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल चंद्रशेखर सिंह के नेतृत्व में नगर आयुक्त सत्येंद्र कुमार से मिला। चंद्रशेखर सिंह ने नगर आयुक्त से कहा कि शहर में पांच-सात दिन लाेगाें काे पानी नहीं मिला। दुर्गापूजा जैसे त्याेहार में भी लाेगाें काे जलसंकट का सामना करना पड़ा। अब दीपावली और छठ आने वाला है। जलापूर्ति व्यवस्था में सुधार नहीं हुई ताे परेशानी हाेगी। पूर्व में जामाडाेबा से पानी शहर में आता था। इस व्यवस्था काे फिर से चालू करने की जरूरत है।

