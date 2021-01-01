पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Dhanbad
  The Delegation Of The Parent Federation Met The DSE, Said 3 3 Classes Are Running Below Class 1 In Dhanbad Public School, KG Ashram

शिकायत:अभिभावक महासंघ का प्रतिनिधिमंडल डीएसई से मिला, कहा- धनबाद पब्लिक स्कूल, केजी आश्रम में कक्षा 1 से नीचे 3-3 कक्षाएं चल रहीं

धनबाद4 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
फाइल फोटो
  • जबकि अन्य स्कूल विभाग के निर्देश के बाद केवल दाे कक्षाएं संचालित कर रहे
  • शिकायत के बाद क्षेत्र शिक्षा पदाधिकारी धनबाद ने मामले की सुनवाई के लिए 27 जनवरी की तिथि तय की

झारखंड अभिभावक महासंघ का प्रतिनिधिमंडल साेमवार काे डीएसई इंद्रभूषण सिंह से मिला। इस दाैरान प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने ज्ञापन साैंपते हुए नियमाें के उल्लंघन की शिकायत की। अध्यक्ष पप्पू सिंह व महासचिव मनाेज कुमार मिश्रा ने कहा कि धनबाद पब्लिक स्कूल, केजी आश्रम में अब भी कक्षा 1 से नीचे तीन-तीन कक्षाएं चल रही हैं। जबकि अन्य स्कूल विभाग के निर्देश के बाद केवल दाे कक्षाएं संचालित कर रहे हैं। इस दाैरान में डीएसई ने कहा कि मामले की जांच की जाएगी और अनियमितता पर कार्रवाई भी की जाएगी।

सरकार के दिशा-निर्देश और उच्च न्यायालय के आदेश का अनुपालन कराया जाएगा। इधर, शिकायत के बाद क्षेत्र शिक्षा पदाधिकारी धनबाद ने मामले की सुनवाई के लिए 27 जनवरी की तिथि तय की है। सुनवाई तीन सदस्यीय समिति दिन के 2 बजे से करेगी, जिसमें स्कूल प्राचार्य काे साक्ष्य/दस्तावेजाें के साथ प्रस्तुत हाेने का निर्देश दिया गया है। माैके पर उपाध्यक्ष मुकेश पांडेय, मीडिया प्रभारी सह सचिव रतीलाल महतो, उपाध्यक्ष संतोष कुशवाहा आदि माैजूद थे।

