सौगात:बारामुड़ी में सस्ते फ्लैट बनाने की कवायद फिर शुरू, नगर विकास विभाग काे हस्तांतरित की जा चुकी है 4 एकड़ जमीन

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • 7-7 लाख होगी कीमत, सब्सिडी भी दी जाएगी

प्रधानमंत्री आवास याेजना के तहत शहरी क्षेत्र में रहनेवालाें के लिए किफायती दर पर फ्लैट बनाने की कवायद नगर निगम ने फिर शुरू की है। फ्लैट बारामुड़ी में बनाए जाने हैं। नगर आयुक्त सत्येंद्र कुमार ने मंगलवार काे कहा कि वहां पहले से चार एकड़ जमीन चिह्नित है और नगर विकास विभाग काे हस्तांतरित की जा चुकी है। निगम ने वहां रवींद्र भवन बनाने का एलान किया था, जिसका स्थानीय लाेगाें ने विराेध किया था। अब वहां फ्लैट बनाए जाएंगे। फ्लैटाें की लागत 7-7 लाख रुपए हाेगी और खरीदाराें काे सब्सिडी भी दी जाएगी।

गाैरतलब है कि इससे पहले सबलपुर में 1500 फ्लैट बनाने की घाेषणा की गई थी, लेकिन वहां चिह्नित जमीन विवादित निकलने पर मामला ठप पड़ गया। फिर नुनूडीह में 600 फ्लैट बनाने की घाेषणा हुई। 1500 आवेदन आ गए। करीब 500 लाेगाें ने रजिस्ट्रेशन भी करा लिया, लेकिन एनओसी नहीं मिलने की वजह से अब तक निर्माण शुरू नहीं हुआ है।

