वारदात:हीरक रोड में वारदात- सिर के पीछे पत्थर मार कर युवक को गिराया; बाइक, माेबाइल और पर्स लूटकर आरोपी फरार

धनबादएक घंटा पहले
डेमो तस्वीर
  • जब संजय बाइक से गिर गए तो अपराधी उनकी बाइक, मोबाइल और पर्स लूट ली

सरायढेला हीरक रोड में अपराधियों के गिरोह ने बुधवार को लूटपाट की घटना को अंजाम दिया है। घटना रात 12 बजे के करीब की है। संजय कुमार महतो नामक युवक अपनी बाइक से हीरक रोड से गोल बिल्डिंग की ओर जा रहे थे। रास्ते में अज्ञात 4 से 6 अपराधियों ने उन पर धावा बोल दिया। अपराधियों ने पत्थर मार कर संजय को बाइक से गिरा दिया। जब संजय बाइक से गिर गए तो अपराधी उनकी बाइक, मोबाइल और पर्स लूट ली। इस घटना में संजय के सिर पर चोट आई है।

उन्हें एसएनएमएमसीएच में भर्ती कराया गया है। भुक्तभोगी ने मामले की शिकायत सरायढेला थाने में दर्ज कराई है। संजय ने पुलिस को बताया है कि सर्वमंगला नर्सिंग होम से निकलकर हीरक रोड के रास्ते अपने घर भुईफोड़ जा रहे थे। रास्ते में किसी ने उनके सिर पर पत्थर दे मारा। इससे वे अनियंत्रित होकर गिर पड़े। जिसके बाद 7-8 अपराधियाें ने उन्हें घेर लिया। उनके सिर के पीछे फिर से पत्थर से वार किया। इसके बाद सभी अपराधी उनकी बाइक, पर्स, मोबाइल फोन आदि लेकर मेमको मोड़ की तरफ भाग निकले। संजय ने बताया कि जहां घटना हुई है, वहां पर सड़क काफी क्षतिग्रस्त है।

