पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Dhanbad
  • The Investigation Found The Complaints Of The Operators Right, Nirsa Thanedar Closed The Softcoke Plant For Personal Selfishness

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:जांच में सही मिली संचालकों की शिकायत, निरसा थानेदार ने निजी स्वार्थ के लिए बंद कराए सॉफ्टकोक प्लांट

धनबाद29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एडीएम लॉ एंड ऑर्डर ने डीसी को सौंपी जांच रिपोर्ट, थानेदार व एसडीपीओ पर कार्रवाई की सिफारिश

निरसा और मुगमा में साॅफ् काेक प्लांटों के बंद हाेने की एडीएम लाॅ एंड ऑर्डर चंदन कुमार ने जांच पूरी कर मंगलवार काे रिपोर्ट साैंप दी है। निरसा क्षेत्र के साॅफ्ट काेक संचालकाें की शिकायत पर डीसी उमा शंकर सिंह ने एडीएम लाॅ एंड ऑर्डर की अध्यक्षता में तीन सदस्यीय टीम गठित की थी। रिपाेर्ट में निरसा क्षेत्र में साॅफ्टकाेक भट्ठों बंद हाेने काे लेकर निरसा अनुमंडल पुलिस पदाधिकारी और निनरसा थाना प्रभारी की भूमिका सवाल घेरे में है।

रिपाेर्ट में कहा गया है कि निरसा थाना प्रभारी ने पुलिस की शक्तियों का दुरुपयाेग और संचालकाें का भयादाेहन कर जबरन भट्ठे बंद करा दिए, जाे पूरी तरह से नियमविरुद्ध है। भट्ठा संचालकाें के बयान और विभिन्न मामलाें की जांच से प्रतीत हाेता है कि निरसा थानेदार ने निजी स्वार्थ के लिए इन उद्याेगाें काे बंद कराया। सभी संचालकों के कागजात सभी पाए गए हैं। इसलिए सभी साॅफ्टकाेक भट्ठों काे तुरंत चालू कराया जाए। सभी भट्टा संचालक सीसीटीवी लगाएं जिससे भविष्य में इस तरह की पुनरावृत्ति नहीं हाेने पाए।

एसडीएम या मजिस्ट्रेट के बिना जबरन हुई भट्ठों की जांच

जांच रिपाेर्ट में कहा गया कि लाॅकडाउन के बाद फैक्ट्री खोलने काे लेकर मुख्य सचिव, डीसी तथा जीएम जिला उद्याेग विभाग के निर्देशाें का भी उल्लंघन हुआ है। प्रदूषण और विभिन्न चीजाें काे भय दिखाकर बिना एसडीएम या सक्षम मजिस्ट्रेट की फैक्ट्री की जांच पुलिस ने जांच की। आपदा प्रबंधन अधिनियम और आइपीसी की धाराओं का भी उल्लंघन किया गया। इस मामले में निरसा एसडीपीओ की भूमिका संदेहास्पद है।

दर्ज प्राथमिकी में कहीं जिक्र नहीं-क्यों बंद कराई फैक्ट्री?

रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, 3 अक्टूबर काे सुमित फ्यूल्स के विरुद्ध प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई थी। निरसा एसडीपीओ वहां माैजदू थे। प्राथमिकी में कहीं भी उल्लेख नहीं है कि किस कारण से उनकी फैक्ट्री काे बंद कराया गया है। जब उद्याेग संचालक ने 4 अप्रैल 2020 काे डीसी के आदेश का उल्लेख किया ताे उन्हाेंने कहा कि वे इस आदेश काे नहीं मानते हैं। पूरे मामले पर निरसा थानेदार का जवाब भी संताेषप्रद नहीं है।

पुलिस विभाग से कराई जाए थानेदार व एसडीपीओ की जांच

रिपोर्ट में निरसा के पुलिस अधिकारियाें की भूमिका काे लेकर पुलिस विभाग से जांच की अनुशंसा है। रिपाेर्ट में कहा गया है कि डीसी इस मामले में एसएसपी जांच करवा कर कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित कर सकते हैं। साथ ही यह जांच रिपाेर्ट बाेकाराे डीजीपी काे भी भेजने की अनुशंसा की गई है, जिससे पूरे मामले की जानकारी उन्हें भी हाे।

जांच रिपोर्ट में 8 भट्टा संचालकाें के बयान व दस्तावेज संलग्न

जांच रिपाेर्ट में निरसा क्षेत्र के आठ भट्टा संचालकाें के बयान और विभिन्न दस्तावेज संलग्न हैंै। जिन संचालकाें का बयान लिया गया है, उनमें सुमित फ्यूल्स के संचालक सतीश अग्रवाल, शांति उद्याेग के रंजन सिंह व प्रमाेद सिंह, मां कल्याणेश्वरी, जय माता दी, गणपति फ्यूल्स, नारायणी देवी, पशुपति फ्यूल्स और नरसिम्हा फ्यूल्स शामिल हैं।

फैक्ट्री संचालन के लिए प्लांट संचालकों के सभी दस्तावेज सही मिले

उद्याेग संचालन के लिए फैक्ट्री एक्ट के तहत फैक्ट्री इंस्पेक्शन डिपार्टमेंट द्वारा निर्गत लाइसेंस, झारखंड राज्य प्रदूषण बाेर्ड काे सीटीओ व सीटीई, जीएसटी बिल, काेयला खरीदारी की रसीद तथा खरीदने का टैक्स इन्वायस जरूरी हैं। सभी संचालकों के दस्तावेज सही मिले।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें